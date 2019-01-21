2019 VW e-Golf Price Increase Comes As A Surprise

1 H BY MARK KANE

MSRP went up, but it’s now better equipped

The order guides for the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf in the U.S. indicate upcoming changes in prices and standard equipment. According to CarsDirect, the base price will go up by $1,400.

Here are the details:

Base SE trim:

2018 – $31,390 ($30,495 MSRP + $895 D&H)

($30,495 MSRP + $895 D&H) 2019 – $32,790 ($31,895 MSRP + $895 D&H) – $1,400 more

DC fast charging inlet now standard (previously $995)

Driver Assistance Package (automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, a blind spot monitor and adaptive cruise control with stop & go capability) option now available for $650 (previously not available)

SEL Premium trim:

2018 – $38,240 ($37,345 MSRP + $895 D&H)

($37,345 MSRP + $895 D&H) 2019 – $39,790 ($38,895 MSRP + $895 D&H) – $1,550 more

Driver Assistance Package (with more features than in SE version: parking assistance feature and automatic high beams) now standard (previously $1,075)

We don’t know for sure why Volkswagen decided to increase the prices of base version, as we would expect to see a gradual decrease.

Maybe it’s simply the effect of simplifying offers to cut costs, which in general decreased the number of options and actually increases prices. As automakers seek savings, we will probably see such practice often in the next couple of years.

CarsDirect points out that the competitive position of e-Golf, both in case of purchase and leasing, isn’t too good anymore.

“This month, VW is offering 2.9% financing for up to 60 months, plus a dealer cash incentive worth up to $3,000. In terms of leases, the 2019 e-Golf SE is listed at $319 for 36 months with $2,999 at signing, which equates to an effective cost of $402/month. Based on our analysis, that makes the SE $72/month more expensive than a 2019 Nissan LEAF S here in Los Angeles ($330). At that price, shoppers may find the 2019 Chevy Bolt LT to be more appealing ($421) for an extra $19/month but a range of up to 238 miles.”

Besides this, the supply of e-Golf in the U.S. is constrained anyways and only 1,354 were sold in 2018 – down from 3,534 in 2017 and 3,937 in 2016 and 4,232 in 2015.

