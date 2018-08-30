From 2019 On, Each New PSA Model Will Be Offered In Electrified Version

1 H BY MARK KANE

15 all-electric and plug-in hybrid models coming within two years.

The French PSA Group, the company with five brands – Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Vauxhall and Opel – announced that beginning next year, each new model in the line-up introduced on the market will be offered in an electrified version (all-electric or hybrid, although we understand it to mean plug-in hybrid).

The group decided to focus on two platforms CMP and EMP2 for all the brands and types of cars, that will handle all powertrain options. Production of those models will be therefore possible on a single production line.

“Reducing Groupe PSA vehicles’ environmental impact has been one of the major challenges guiding its technological choices for more than 20 years. To develop clean and sustainable mobility solutions, Groupe PSA has made thoughtful and publicly recognised technological choices with its internal combustion engines. Today, Groupe PSA is expanding its line-up with new electrified powertrains. It is technologically ready to play its part in the energy transition thanks to a multi-energy offering. Whatever new model they want, customers will be able to buy it in an internal combustion, electric or hybrid version.” “Starting in 2019, each new model developed by Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Vauxhall and Opel will have a full-electric or hybrid version. The Groupe PSA’s five brands will offer clean mobility solutions in the form of all-electric, zero-emission vehicles or plug-in hybrid emitting less than 49g/km of CO 2 .”

PSA announced a list of the first plug-in models among 15 that will be launched in two years.

8 PHEVs, including:

DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4

PEUGEOT 3008

PEUGEOT 508

PEUGEOT 508 SW

Citroën C5 Aircross (see concept)

VAUXHALL Grandland

OPEL Grandland X

7 BEVs, including: