2019 Kia Niro EV Now Displayed On U.S. Kia Site
The crossover should arrive late 2018.
We’ve known that Kia would produce the Niro EV almost a year before it appeared in concept form at the Consumer Electronics Show this past January. Still, we haven’t heard anything about the Korean automaker’s plan to bring the compact crossover to the U.S. market. Until now.
There still hasn’t been any official announcement but thanks to a VTLeaf, a sharp-eyed InsideEVs Forum member, we’ve learned that the U.S. Kia retail site now features the all-electric under its “Upcoming Vehicles” section, where it’s labeled as a 2019 model. And that’s not all. Clicking on a link to disclaimers brings us the following information.
1. Expected availability winter 2018 in select markets in limited quantities.
2. Final EPA estimates will be released closer to Niro EV’s on-sale date. Actual range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle’s condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on range, please see www.fueleconomy.govOpens a New Window..
3. Pre-production model shown with optional features. Not all optional features are available on all trims. Production model may vary.
Basically, we’re told not to expect deliveries to happen until late in the year, and then it seems highly likely it will only be available to customers, initially at least, who happen to live in California, and possibly some other so-called CARB states. It also warns that the number of units headed to us from Korea is likely to be low.
No doubt this is somewhat frustrating to would-be buyers in crossover-crazy America. So far, the Chevy Bolt is as close to a crossover as one can find until the Jaguar I-Pace begins shipping. Somewhat ironically, when it finally does arrive its biggest competitor is likely to be its Hyundai Kona Electric cousin. Despite being a pinch smaller, it shares the same underpinnings and drivetrain. Like the Niro, though, we don’t expect to see high volumes shipped to our shores for some time, so there shouldn’t be any friction between the co-joined brands.
Source: InsideEVs Forum
H/T to VTLeaf
Just like the Soul EV, Kia is showing it’s not serious about the US EV market.
Too bad, because I have 2 Kias in my driveway now and really liked the Niro I test-drove, hoping to get a Niro EV someday. Hopefully the Volvo XC40 EV won’t also be a compliance car.
Unfortunately, every BEV (not a Tesla) currently sold in the U.S. is sold in compliance numbers.* This goes for the Bolt, also. Including the major automakers, no EV slated for production through model year 2020 will be of any consequence as to production numbers. Sure, GM claims that Bolt production “is increasing,” but not even a production goal has been provided.
This means that the Volvo, Jaguar, Kia, Hyundai, Honda, Ford, etc. BEVs will continue to be produced in low numbers. Why, you ask? Because battery production is not only limited by the few available suppliers, but the cost of the batteries means that there is little incentive to produce more EVs. Why lose money on an EV, when more profit is available with ICE production?
*Compliance numbers being less than 30,000 units a year.
Nobody is losing money on BEV. Heck they sell their BEVs twice or more the regular version! (Not because they are really expensive, because they DON’T want to sell many)
It’s the hen and the egg, and they know it very well. Economy of scale 101.
If produced in sufficient numbers, the price would go down fast.
Little Tesla prove it to the world. ICE car makers are sitting on their hands, doing compliance and greewashing only.
Battery shortage is also B.S. Ant given large corporation plan their supplies 5-10 years ahead. If there is not enough battery now, It’s because they didn’t order what would have been necessary to compete. But they just don’t want to make good affordable BEVs, killing their environmentally criminal profits..
Shocking! I have never been more shocked in my entire life!
Is it 2020 now? LOL.
I don’t get this delay, it was just a handful of cars they were going to sell anyway.
20,000 I think is what they said they were going to sell in 2018 which is not bad for coming out in the 2nd half of 2018.
The key here is “limited quantities”. It will be available late 2018 but no one will buy it because there will be none available to sell, just like the Ioniq EV. To me this is just another Faraday Future or Lucid Air.
Exactly. Ioniq EV would easily top the sales chart with it’s low-cost and high-efficiency, if Hyundai would just start producing many more of them…
The US is just one of many markets. The Ioniq EV is sold any many markets worldwide. In Europe it sold about 3833 units so far this year which is about 70 more than the Model X sold. I wouldn’t compare a car company like Hyundai to companies like Faraday and Lucid.
Any idea about this coming to Canada? I’m hoping I can either buy this or an extended range leaf in 2019.