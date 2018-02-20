2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Offers Most Range Of Any Non-Tesla EV
Hyundai’s stylish, new, all-electric crossover is an affordable range champ.
As time goes on, the number of more affordable EVs grows. However, when it comes to long range, there are still very few options. This is especially true outside of vehicles made by Tesla, which are more expensive and not necessarily geared toward the mass auto-buying public. Hyundai and Kia are aiming to change that, with an assortment of electric vehicle offerings. One such offering – the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric – will be available in the U.S. soon and offers an impressive EPA-rated 258 miles of range.
The Kona Electric features a 64-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. This is a mere 4-kWh larger than the battery pack in the Chevrolet Bolt EV, which was the non-Tesla range champ before the Kona Electric was officially rated by the EPA. The extra energy gives the Hyundai 20 more miles of range than the Bolt. The Kona Electric also beats the Bolt in MPGe, albeit marginally.
- Hyundai Kona Electric – 120 MPGe (132 city/108 highway)
- Chevrolet Bolt EV – 119 MPGe (128 city/110 highway)
According to the EPA, both vehicles will cost about $550 per year to charge (assuming 15,000 miles) and save you $5,000 in fuel costs over five years compared to the average new vehicle. Lastly, both cars expend 28 kWh per 100 miles.
The Kona Electric makes 201 horsepower and is only available with front-wheel drive. According to Hyundai, it takes 54 minutes to charge using a 100-kW DC fast-charger. At 50-kW, it will pull it off in 75 minutes. If you choose to use its onboard 7.2-kW charger, you’re looking at about nine hours and 35 minutes.
Soon, two more vehicles will arrive that share the same platform and battery as the Kona Electric. The Kia Niro EV is already on sale in Korea and will hit our shores in early 2019. Additionally, the all-new 2019 Kia Soul EV is coming soon. It’s also built on the same platform, though all-wheel drive may be available.
Look for the Hyundai Kona Electric to arrive in the U.S. before the end of this year. Pricing has yet to be announced, but speculation puts it around the same price as the $37,495 Chevrolet Bolt EV.
13 Comments on "2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Offers Most Range Of Any Non-Tesla EV"
This should put more pressure on the sales of the Chevrolet Bolt and the entry level Tesla Model 3. As the tax credit phases out, the Model 3 will become less attractive than the Kona since it will be more expensive, shorter range and possible smaller.
“This should put more pressure on the sales of the Chevrolet Bolt and the entry level Tesla Model 3.” Only if Hyundai actually made this broadly available across the US. As a limited-availability compliance car, it’s unlikely to put any pressure on those outside of ZEV states. And yes, while ZEV states see the majority of EV sales, if EV’s are to expand, they have to be available and marketed everywhere.
I agree with you. If Hyundai treats this car as the Ioniq EV, so it should be a flop.
Maybe not even ZEV states given what they have (not) done with the Ioniq (230 this year through July, all in SoCal). If they bring over 100 a month that will be a big improvement. I hope they bring as many as the market will accept but I totally doubt it.
Majority of people who buy Tesla want it because it is Tesla…
Tesla indeed has a good reputation, but rationally they built this reputation by building electric cars that are usable by most people like the long range and the Supercharger network and as a bonus they are fast and look cool.
Unfortunately unless Hyundai changes how they do ev business this car will not be a threat to no other ev. The ionic could have been a threat to many if they actually tried to sell it…talking about the US situation.
I don’t think the car competes with a Tesla. However, the Chevy Bolt and the Nissan Leaf will see some competition for sales if Hyundai/Kia makes enough of them.
I wonder if the Kia Soul will move to using CSS.
Obvious. It has the largest battery than any non-Tesla EV.
I’m sure Hyundai saw the Bolt and asked LG for 4 more kwh in their pack. GM has two options – increase their pack size or decrease the price to undercut the Hyundai Kona. They’ll probably just decrease the cost of the vehicle. Easy solution and people see it on the sticker when comparing. The difference in pack size doesn’t really mean much on a day to day basis. The faster charging time is probably a bigger deal.
This looks like an amazing value package… Nice job Hyundai…
“Level 3” is not a charging standard. AC Level 1, AC Level 2, DC Level 1, and DC Level 2 are current standards, but DC Level 3 doesn’t exist yet. To avoid confusion once the DC Level 3 standard is established, DC charging is probably best described as DC Fast Charging (DCFC). For a Website devoted to EV’s to refer to a non-existent charging standard is disappointing.
We were quoting information given by Car and Driver that came directly from Hyundai. I will reword for clarity.