  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. New Pedestrian Sound On 2019 Chevy Volt Is Calming, Futuristic

New Pedestrian Sound On 2019 Chevy Volt Is Calming, Futuristic

2019 Chevy Volt

5 H BY WADE MALONE 27

Federal regulations are disturbing the sound of silence, but the new Chevy Volt gives us the next best thing

One of the greatest things about driving electric vehicles is the near silence. At least, that used to be the case. Earlier this year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) finalized rules on alert sounds that must be emitted from quiet cars. The Pedestrian Safety Enhancement Act was originally passed in 2010 but the finalized rules were delayed again and again.

Electric Cars and Pedestrians
Tesla Model 3 Autopilot Versus Bikers & Pedestrians
Nissan's New Pedestrian Safety System Called Canto Plays Music Tied To Speed - Video
Meet The Self-Driving Car That Smiles And Acknowledges Pedestrians - Videos

In a preemptive move, Chevrolet plug-ins have produced a faint buzzing noise ever since the release of the Chevy Spark EV in 2013. Similar sounds were adopted for the 2016 Chevy Volt and 2017 Chevy Bolt EV. But the noise made by the current Bolt and Volt isn’t a particularly pleasant sound. In fact, it’s kind of annoying.

Thankfully the 2019 Chevy Volt noise maker is much easier on the ears:

While sitting in the vehicle, the driver and passengers rarely hear the noise. Unless they’re specifically trying to. Small speakers are placed in the front and rear of the car. The volume of the noise increases with the speed of the vehicle, then should taper off as it reaches speeds above 20 mph.

Many electric vehicle owners understandably prefer their cars be silent. Still, safety is a valid concern. The final guidelines require that electric vehicles emit noise loud enough to alert the vision impaired. This will only be required at low speeds, as tire and wind noise will be adequate above 18.6 miles per hour.

The new Chevy Volt pedestrian alert sound is turning heads

The new sound is a vast improvement over the current implementation in the 2018 Volt and Bolt EV. It has been likened to a space ship or angelic choir. It would not be out of place on a Brian Eno album. Don’t be surprised if you find groups of people surrounding the Volt meditating or doing yoga.

Those are all good descriptors of the sound.

But personally, it reminds me of the opening to the song Final Hours from The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. The somber, ominous  tune plays during the final moments before the coming destruction of Termina. (But maybe that’s just me.)

Related image

What do you think? Like the sound? Hate it? What does it remind you of? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Automotive News

Categories: Chevrolet

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

27 Comments on "New Pedestrian Sound On 2019 Chevy Volt Is Calming, Futuristic"

newest oldest most voted
Cavaron

I would always go with that instead: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdWswvLPdE0

Vote Up8-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Wade Malone

I think they should give us a choice of sounds!

It can be like a ring tone for your car!

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
ffbj

Clearly.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
tim

The regulations state that all cars of a particular model must make the same sound and can’t be changed. I’m not sure why different cars can sound different but you can’t change your car to the sound of a different car.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
cr08

I think it largely comes down to being more beneficial for visually impaired people. Having everyone have the option to have different sounds is going to hard to pinpoint that ‘hey, this is an EV coming up behind you!’ versus possibly someone’s ringtone blaring nearby. Though this thought does beg the question as to why they are allowing the noise to differ between not just makes but also models.

With that said as much as I’d like to agree with wanting to have the option to set our own sounds unique to our own cars, I think from a safety standpoint having a locked in and easily recognizable sound is a lot better.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Wade Malone

Totally. There would still need to be regulations on the volume and tone of the sound. And it would need to sound like a ‘vehicle’ at all times.

But it would be nice to choose from a library of pre-approved sounds. 🙂

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Kosh

In-a-godda-davida baby!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
38 minutes ago
BillT

+100 on this sound. For the Tesla Performance versions they should go with this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izZm4oYpLCc

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Charles

This sound is horrific, annoying , and not at all cool . The Jaguar iPace sounds a lot better . I have owned a 2012 Volt for 6 1/2 years with 125000 miles on it , even bought a 2014 Volt for my daughter and love the cars and was looking forward to the upgraded 2019 Volt but I think I am definitely going to wait until they work on that sound .Give us options or somthing. At a drive thru people are going to be pulling their hair out ,it is a VERY EMBERRASSING sound there is no way I am buying that car with it sounding like that . GM PlEASE FIX THIS , give us a selection of sounds please don’t make a great car stop selling because of this easy fix. Make it sound like something you would want to ride in thanks I’ll be waiting.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Wade Malone

I honestly genuinely like it. But yes I’d take the I-Pace sound first. Both are so much better than the current Bolt sound.

Everyone has different tastes though. More reason to give a sound selection! But it seems like the regulations will not allow for it.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Kacey Green

Glad my Model X is a 2018, this is the opposite of combating noise pollution. If this is only required for the manufacturer, on my next car I’m unplugging and capping the speaker connector.

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
ClarksonCote

Ignorance is bliss.

Vote Up1-4Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Prad Bitt

Less noise in town is a bliss and a stress relief.
What when 12 different sounds from 50 cars will “warn” you at the same time at a downtown crowded corner?

In my book, it’s a stupid regulation pushed by the cartel to put some more ridicule on EVs.

Heck at 10 MPH we begin to hear the sound of the tires! And impaired people have a better hearing than us.

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
throwback

I suggest you talk to someone who is visually impaired. My niece uses noise to help her determine how close a vehicle is and what direction it is coming from. Very helpful, especially in parking lots. Tire noise is dependent on the surface the car is on. On a gravel drive, she can hear tires much more clearly than on a well paved surface. Her hearing is within the normal range not “better”.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Charles

I think we can put up with the sound but it does not have to sound terrible for someone to hear it coming

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Bobish

In parking lots she can go as she pleases because the pedestrians has right of way. No need for noise.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Cypress

How about the pac-man sound?

https://youtu.be/npOpr7juN1Y

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Wade Malone

Powering down the car:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5CsyGe4F8CQ

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Kosh

Oh, that is fricken hilarious to think of.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago
CDspeed

Not bad, sounds futuristic. It still seems overly cautious, pedestrian accidents have been happening since people started using transportation with wheels, no matter how loud the vehicle. But on the other hand in my own experience as an electric car owner I have noticed, mainly in parking lots, that I can approach people walking without them noticing me.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
tim

The loudest part of a quite idling ICE is the tire noise anyway. I’m not sure why ICE’s don’t have a minimum required sound level.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
voracity

I predict this will end badly. Bored modders will start tinkering with the sounds their cars produce, and it will quickly become fashionable to emit incredibly obnoxious sounds.

Being a pedestrian in a city is often a cruddy experience due to the noise and particulate pollution. EVs can dramatically improve both issues, which *might* in turn improve a host of other modern issues too (general health and physical activity, street life and street activities, neighbourhood engagement, sleep disturbances, road rage and general stress, building & car park designs, property values/uses on major roads, etc.) We have an opportunity to improve all of those, either minorly or majorly, at virtually no cost.

I know there are risks to quiet cars, but do the regulators have a good idea of what the risks are (given these rules were created in 2010, prior to any real EVs being on the roads), and what we might lose as a consequence? Have they looked properly at high EV penetration cities and looked for an effect size in terms of casualties and fatalities, and then compared it to social costs when cars make noise?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
DL

The best solution has always been the pedestrian horn, a la Gen 1 Volts. I wish all EVs had that. Too many peds walk around with earbuds or full headphones, clueless to the world.

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
ekutter

I hate the sound in my Bolt. Just sounds like a whining inside the car. Since this tech is mostly aimed at alerting vision impaired pedestrians, seems like there should be a uniform sound easily identifiable so that they know what to listen for. If the sounds can be anything, a vision impaired person would have no clue if it is a car, bicycle, pedestrian with phone on speaker, etc. What is the real point of this?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Wade Malone

Agreed on the Bolt sound! I usually do not hear it, but when I’m in a drive through I do and its not a sound I care for.

I’d much rather have this Volt sound.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Mark.ca

Is it on even when the car is stopped? Why? Activate the damn thing only in motion!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago
Kosh

That sound just set off our Shiba Inu even though she was at the other end of the house…….

She hates the Jeopardy theme song too.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago