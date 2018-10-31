2019 Chevy Bolt EV Review – The Best Electric Car?

4 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

The 2019 Chevy Bolt reviews are coming in and this video (above) may well be one of the best we’ve seen so far. In it, a pair of convivial Canadians — Jakub and Yuri of The Straight Pipes YouTube Channel fame — take the electric hatch out into the wilds and give their impressions of its performance and features. We’ll go over parts of the review here, but if you can find the time, we recommend zapping up some popcorn and hitting that play button.

The two begin their appraisal of the car, painted up in the new-for-2019 Shock color, with some key performance numbers. We’re told it boasts 200 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque, and offers 238 miles (383 km) of range. If you’re familiar with the 2017 and 2018 model years, these numbers will sound familiar as they have not changed. In any case, the boys find the effect of all those electric horses and torques to be quite entertaining, calling it a “burn-out machine/monster” and demonstrating its front-tire sizzling capability.

From here, the Canucks make a lot of comparisons of the Bolt with the BMW i3s, which they had recently reviewed. Jakub contends the Bolt is the better of the two, and runs through his reasons: he prefers the Chevy’s approach to one-pedal driving because it’s somewhat adjustable; the interior is more normal looking and intuitive to him; the infotainment system reflects the range and the various factors that may impact it quite well. There are even more feature comparisons, but we’ll let you watch the video to discover them and why Yuri still seems to prefer the more expensive baby Bimmer.

The Bolt does gets a knock for its handling. While obviously not meant to be a sportscar, the two remark on its understeer. Their take on another part of the driving dynamics is a bit surprising. Discussing the car’s significant torque steer, it becomes apparent that they not only don’t seem to mind it, they rather enjoy the way the drivetrain communicates its power when the right pedal gets the boot. For this writer, that’s more of an indication of the lack of engineering (for example, Honda managed to negate torque steer from its latest Civic Type R with a bit of ingenuity), but we digress.

They sum up by saying that, given the amount of available range, the Chevy Bolt only faces competition from the Tesla Model 3 currently, though the Hyundai Kona Electric will offer a challenge soon. (To see how the Bolt lines up against these two, check out their respective installments of our EV Comparison series) Enjoy!

