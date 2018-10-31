2019 Chevy Bolt EV Review – The Best Electric Car?
4 H BY DOMENICK YONEY 12
Mash that play button to find out!
The 2019 Chevy Bolt reviews are coming in and this video (above) may well be one of the best we’ve seen so far. In it, a pair of convivial Canadians — Jakub and Yuri of The Straight Pipes YouTube Channel fame — take the electric hatch out into the wilds and give their impressions of its performance and features. We’ll go over parts of the review here, but if you can find the time, we recommend zapping up some popcorn and hitting that play button.
The two begin their appraisal of the car, painted up in the new-for-2019 Shock color, with some key performance numbers. We’re told it boasts 200 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque, and offers 238 miles (383 km) of range. If you’re familiar with the 2017 and 2018 model years, these numbers will sound familiar as they have not changed. In any case, the boys find the effect of all those electric horses and torques to be quite entertaining, calling it a “burn-out machine/monster” and demonstrating its front-tire sizzling capability.
From here, the Canucks make a lot of comparisons of the Bolt with the BMW i3s, which they had recently reviewed. Jakub contends the Bolt is the better of the two, and runs through his reasons: he prefers the Chevy’s approach to one-pedal driving because it’s somewhat adjustable; the interior is more normal looking and intuitive to him; the infotainment system reflects the range and the various factors that may impact it quite well. There are even more feature comparisons, but we’ll let you watch the video to discover them and why Yuri still seems to prefer the more expensive baby Bimmer.
The Bolt does gets a knock for its handling. While obviously not meant to be a sportscar, the two remark on its understeer. Their take on another part of the driving dynamics is a bit surprising. Discussing the car’s significant torque steer, it becomes apparent that they not only don’t seem to mind it, they rather enjoy the way the drivetrain communicates its power when the right pedal gets the boot. For this writer, that’s more of an indication of the lack of engineering (for example, Honda managed to negate torque steer from its latest Civic Type R with a bit of ingenuity), but we digress.
They sum up by saying that, given the amount of available range, the Chevy Bolt only faces competition from the Tesla Model 3 currently, though the Hyundai Kona Electric will offer a challenge soon. (To see how the Bolt lines up against these two, check out their respective installments of our EV Comparison series) Enjoy!
Source: YouTube
Leave a Reply
12 Comments on "2019 Chevy Bolt EV Review – The Best Electric Car?"
It’s always amusing when people are enthusiastic about a FWD car spinning it’s tires. It’s like yeah, that’s exactly why performance cars aren’t FWD–It’s too easy to spin them even on an underpowered car because all the weight shifts to the back end when you accelerate!
I find FWD awful as an enthusiast but I can at least understand gas cars went that way for economics. I don’t follow making scratch designed electric cars FWD as there’s no transmission or other cost savings to gain–Just purely worse performance.
It’s really annoying in our FWD vehicle when accelerating from a stop through a gap in traffic only to have the front wheels break loose at any sort of sudden acceleration. This scenario simply doesn’t happen in our RWD car.
Snow. RWD are a disaster in the snow.
A common misconception. RWD ICEVs are bad in the snow because the weight of the engine is up front. Without weight over the wheels, the car tends to fishtail. But even that has been fixed with modern traction control. An EV does not have this issue, since its weight is evenly distributed front to back.
I have a bit of experience driving in snow, living in the snowiest city in the US. I drove my friend’s BMW 328i in the snow and could not get it to spin as hard as I tried. Then he turned off the traction control, and we did donuts :).
They are. That’s why you have to buy snow for those beast. All season tires for the last couple of winters in my Volt
You’re right, I should have mentioned the importance of snow tires.
You really should buy snows for your Volt too, if you regularly drive in snow. I always buy them for my cars. It doesn’t cost much more than all seasons, since your summer tires get fewer miles on them and therefore last longer.
Heck, even AWD cars should have snow tires – AWD is useless when none of the tires have any grip.
Can’t agree more about a FWD EV. If the battery is underneath like a Tesla or the Bolt FWD is just stupid. Shows how little GM understands EVs or cares about them.
Couldn’t have said it better myself. I too wish my Bolt was RWD.
I think people are afraid of RWD because of perceived performance issues in icy/snowy weather. But that was true in an ICE largely due to the fact that the weight (engine) was mostly over the front wheels, leaving the rear wheels to slip on ice, and the car to fishtail. With an EV, the weight is properly distributed. And with modern traction control, it’s much less of an issue to begin with.
So again, yeah, I wish my Bolt was RWD. Even though I live in the snowiest city in the US.
This is a car for the masses, and for such FWD is a much safer and controllable vehicle in all weather and road conditions. If you accelerate hard you get a chirp out of the Bolts FWD, but grip is back asap, but if straight line acceleration on dry roads is your prefered metric of vehicle dynamics, then an i3 or Tesla RWD are your better options. Nice to have choice 🙂
Weight distribution isn’t the only reason RWD is bad in the snow. If it were then the Porsche 911 would be a great snow car (well ok, there are other reasons for that too). The other major factor is that a rear wheel drive car spinning out will fishtail, FWD will not. Traction control takes care of much of that but not all. On the other hand, the perceived advantages of RWD are way overblown. Maybe 1% of drivers understand what torque steer is. Anyways, AWD is slowly taking over, obviating this entire argument.
I didn’t have a clue was torque steer felt like until I drove a FWD EV. It was noticeable in my Leaf, and quite powerful in the Bolt.
The Bolt may be a great car but it is only available in a few countries.
Even countries that GM has a strong dealer network still miss out on the Bolt.
I’d trade my current Bolt for a new Shock Bolt.