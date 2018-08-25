2019 Chevy Bolt May Have Better Seats, Improved Suspension
Have a seat, please.
There is an upside to spending well over two hours “fast-charging” your Chevy Bolt in public, apparently: you may find yourself with lots of time for a chat with Mike Lelli, the chief engineer of that all-electric Chevrolet. At least, that was the case for one lucky owner. As a result, we believe we’ve learned about some minor, but much-needed improvements to the hatchback for 2019, including better seats.
If you’ve ever sat down in the Bolt, you may have regretted it. Not because of any fundamental problem with the vehicle. Indeed, it garnered Car-Of-The-Year accolades from Motortrend, the Detroit Free Press, and Popular Mechanics. With its 238-mile range, and $36,620 MRSP, it offers a good balance of performance and price.
The thing is, for some at least, the front chairs (pictured above) are somewhat underwhelming: too small and not enough padding are two of the more common complaints. To underline the level of dissatisfaction, shortly after the InsideEVs Forum launched, we were blessed with the creation of a thread titled “A new EV forum = The inevitable Bolt EV seat complaint thread!.” This is not to say that everyone has this same opinion. There are plenty of folks who have no problem whatsoever with either the size or the bolstering (or lack thereof) of the individual benches.
Now, though, it seems they’ve been improved. At least, that’s the tune Chevy Bolt EV Forum user “Fivedoor” is singing after spending about two hours chatting with the aforementioned head engineer during a chance encounter at a charging station. He recounts a pretty interesting encounter that you can read about here.
Anyhow, if the level of cushioning for your derriere was preventing you from taking the Bolt plunge, the 2019 models invite you to take a seat. Not just to judge by their initial comfort, either. Nay, you should probably go for a ride. The suspension has reportedly been upgraded as well and the overall effect of the two improvements might be enough to change minds.
If you do decide to go for a test drive, feel free to share your impressions with us, either here or in the Chevy Bolt section of our Forum.
Source: Chevy Bolt EV Forum
Wow, that would be great news..
I didn’t have any issues with the seats when I tried them out. But I’ll be glad to that the GM haters will stop complaining about them.
Don't worry, they have plenty more complaints in their back pockets to toss out there. 😉
Don’t worry, they have plenty more complaints in their back pockets to toss out there. 😉
I broke my back twice. when I look at a car I say is it electric? Then I ask how are the seats. After that everything else is minor.
Your assumption is invalid. As a potential purchaser I criticized with love.
Great design, but sorry it needs a better seat and suspension.
The average ownership period for a new car is over 12 years.
“The average ownership period for a new car is over 12 years.”
Wow, got a reference for that? I thought most people got new cars every 6-8 years, with extremes on either side. A 12-year average ownership period sounds dubious.
I would also say that 12 is too high myself, but I believe that 11 years was the average age of a car in the US as of a few years ago. This is the oldest cadre of cars the US has ever seen and it might be a lingering after-effect of the 2008 recession.
There’s still cars here in Ohio of the 90s Explores, Buick’s, F150, Taruas, Civics, Accords, and Potinaics
Original owners?…unlikely.
I think 12 years is accurate. A couple of decades ago it was 10 years and cars keeping getting more expensive and reliable. I own a half a dozen cars (I’m rural with kids) and most my cars are in the 20 yr/old range.
They were ok… But car buyers spending that kind of money hope for better then ok…
Correct. The Bolt’s seats seem to be even narrower than airline coach seats and they don’t feel comfortable.
Now if GM could only make a RHD model.
Not gunna happen. GM has this car due for sunset.
Really? Where did you hear that? I just Googled “chevy bolt production sunset.” The first link was to this article. The next three were to articles about how GM was ramping up Bolt production and the 4th was about how Tesla reservation holders (presumably for the Model 3) are “flocking to the Bolt.”
More like there will never be a sunrise on RHD.
I’m looking forward to an AWD
I’m curious what the additional charge % options are. Right now, it’s 100%, ~87%, and 40%.
I’m actually glad I have a ’17, as I like stiffer suspensions on my cars. But the other features the ’19s have would be nice (sans the new seats, as I never had a problem with mine).
Chevy Volt was my first EV… great car. Arguably remains the best hybrid with decent AER.
Got my Chevy Volt back in old days when it was just Volt & Leaf to choose from. Tesla Model S had not yet made it to production.
When Volt went into production Bob Lutz was way back then predicting Tesla would soon fail and go out of business by taking Model S into production. Some things don’t change… today nearly a decade later Lutz saying same thing except now it’s Model 3 Lutz says will doom Tesla.
Glad to see that GM continues to improve the Volt until such time GM EVs eventually gain access to a convenient and reliable fast charge network for those occasional long distance trips.
… but if taking occasional long distance trips is not on the program the Bolt also serves as a great car!
It’s not hard to do most (~90%+) of your driving on electric, making it one of the most effective ways to go electric without needing a second car for long trips or vacations. Even after all these years, it continues to be fun to drive.
I have a 2017 Bolt and haven’t had a problem with the seats. I suspect it’s the size of the driver that’s the issue, and not the seats. These are the same folks who were getting their arms stuck in Pringles cylinders. They had to widen the packaging.
I’m a pretty skinny guy and the seats were a bit annoying for me too.
I have no issues sitting in airline seats and I’m not aware that I “manspread” (I might — one is, by definition, oblivious to that sort of thing) but the Bolt’s driver seat is too narrow for me. While I would appreciate the long range of the vehicle, I don’t think I’d be able to put up with sitting on a barstool for that long.
BTW, I don’t know why your Pringles can remark didn’t get at least one upvote.
I’m curious if they’ve bumped up the charge speed beyond 50kW for this next year’s model…
Nope. Maybe for 2020?
It currently will max at ~55kW, but the bigger/tandem problem is that it starts throttling so early.
Great news.
Should get mine within the next 2 weeks.
Now just add ACC…
Well those have been two of the pet peeves people have brought up since the first Bolt rolled off the line. Good to see that they are being addressed. Finally.
The Bolt has a ton of headroom, so adding more padding shouldn’t be a problem. Widening sounds a little tougher.
Those look like the same seats in the Volt. I saw the picture and thought at first, “that’s a Volt”