2018 Nissan LEAF Configurator Comes Online, Build Yours Now

6 hours ago by Eric Loveday

Some six months ago, we reported on 2018 Nissan LEAF pricing in the U.S., but now it all becomes officially official with the new LEAF configurator coming online.

As it has in the past, the LEAF will come in S, SV, and SL trim levels, with the price tags reading $29,990, $32,490, and $36,200 respectively.

Features for each version differ slightly, though battery capacity, horsepower and the other bits/figures remain the same across the lineup. Range is still an estimated figure at 150 miles.

Nissan’s site lists expected charge times for the new LEAF in fancy visual form:

From bottom to top, here’s a look at the key features on each version of the new 2018 LEAF:

Just for fun we went in and spec’d out a top-of-the-line 2018 LEAF SL with every option/accessory available, of which there’s actually only one, the Technology Package for $650. Here’s our maxed out LEAF:

Interested in building your own 2018 Nissan LEAF? If so, click here to be whisked away to Nissan’s configurator page.