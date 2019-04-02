  1. Home
1,000 Tesla Model 3 Pushed Sweden EV Sales To New Record

BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model 3 in a single month jumped to the #2 best-selling plug-in model YTD

Around 4,360 plug-in electric cars were registered in March 2019 in Sweden, which is a new all-time record, way above the previous best of over 3,000 in November 2018.

The year-over-year growth amounted to 64%, while the market share reached a new record of 14.7%! Almost half of them were BEVs, thanks to the Tesla Model 3.

After three months of 2019, Sweden counts 9,800 new plug-in electric cars sold, which stands for 13.4% of all new registrations this year.

Plug-in electric car sales in Sweden – March 2019

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV remains the top-selling model in Sweden after three months with a result of almost 1,600 YTD (642 in March), but the month was won by the Tesla Model 3.

With 1,005 new registrations, Model 3 scored another 4-digit result in a European country, and jumped out of nowhere to the #2 place YTD.

Great results were set also by Kia:

Source: EV Sales Blog

2 Comments on "1,000 Tesla Model 3 Pushed Sweden EV Sales To New Record"

Benz

What were the Tesla Model 3 delivery numbers in Denmark in March 2019?

ev nerd

And in June the EV production start for NEVS and follows by Volvo xc40. The future is bright.

