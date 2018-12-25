Winter Driving Kills Hyundai Kona Electric Efficiency: Video

5 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Solving the EV range & efficiency puzzle isn’t easy.

Though the EPA rates electric cars quite accurately, the lab can’t account for all conditions. Nor does it try to.

Therefore, as winter sets in, we like to turn to these anecdotal stories for a better gauge of expectations.

In this particular example, a Hyundai Kona Electric is tested in the cold and the results are as expected. Both range and efficiency drop off as the temperatures drop.

What’s unique in this video is that it examines the power draw of electronics and comfort features of the car. So, we’re not really looking at the power draw from driving. Instead, this clip examines those other items that are often used to keep you warm & toasty.

Check out the video above for more of the Kona Electric’s efficiency drop in the winter.

Be sure to check out our in-depth piece on the Kona Electric’s thermal management system here.

