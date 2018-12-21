What Car? Tests Jaguar I-Pace: Is It Better Than Tesla Model S And X?

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

How does the all-new 2019 Jaguar I-Pace stack up against Tesla?

We’ve seen and shared many a comparos between the Jaguar I-Pace and the Tesla Model X. This is mostly due to Jaguar’s marketing scheme and the fact that both are labeled as crossovers. However, the I-Pace should be compared to the similarly priced Model S as well, and perhaps even the Tesla Model 3. This is especially true since it doesn’t offer the seating capacity or cargo volume of the Tesla falcon-winged crossover. What Car? calls the I-Pace an electric and an SUV, pointing out that it competes in two segments. At any rate, let’s take a look at What Car?’s take on this “bang on trend” entrant.

Yes, What Car? calls the I-Pace “bang on trend” and reminds us that being on trend is critical in today’s car market. We’ve seen time and time again that many legacy automakers’ electric cars aren’t selling like hotcakes, but what if they’d gone with an SUV instead of a quirky compact car? The huge popularity of the upcoming Kia Niro EV and Hyundai Kona EV may provide us an answer to that question. Still, ahead of the arrival of the Audi e-Tron, Jaguar is the only automaker aside from Tesla that has come forth with an all-electric luxury crossover.

We’re happy to report that the I-Pace covered over 250 miles in WhatCar?’s extensive range test. It offers incredible torque, a coddling ride, composed handling, and precise steering. What Car? says the cabin is a major upgrade from previous Jags and the front seats are supportive and highly adjustable. The I-Pace provides tons of versatile, small-item storage and the rear outboard seats are comfortable and spacious, unless you’re taller than six feet. However, the middle seat has a harder back rest. You can’t fit as much cargo in the I-Pace as you can in the Model S, but capacity is still impressive.

