Watch Cadillac Take Shot At Tesla In New Commercial

Cadillac is not the first automaker to challenge Tesla in an ad, and this one makes its point abundantly clear in a mere 15 seconds.

We’ve seen a few billboards in the recent past challenging Tesla. Well … more specifically challenging Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Audi teased the CEO with a billboard showing off its upcoming e-tron and simply stating “Musk-Have.” This didn’t make a whole lot of sense at the time, since the e-tron was merely a concept. It makes even less sense now, due to the fact that the car still hasn’t arrived and was hidden in camo at the recent Geneva Motor Show.

Hyundai also recently designed a billboard with Elon’s name. It read, “Your turn, Elon.” This is pointing out that fact the all-new Kona Electric is the first battery-electric compact SUV, while Tesla’s Model Y is still years away.

This new commercial is an ad for Cadillac’s Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system. It’s part of a series called “Future is Here.” It shows a Cadillac CT6 driving past a Tesla on the freeway and the driver of the Caddy is “hands-free.” The words on the screen read, “the first true hands-free driving system for the freeway.”

This is clearly poking fun at all of the constant reminders Tesla has had to issue telling people to keep their hands on the wheel and explaining that its Autopilot system is not full self-driving technology.

It will be interesting to see how the Super Cruise feature fares over time. Do you think every time a CT6 gets into a collision there will be a huge story surrounding the feature?

Source: YouTube via Electrek