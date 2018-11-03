Volkswagen e-up! Now Almost €4,000 Cheaper

4 H BY MARK KANE

Volkswagen e-up! to be more affordable.

The slightly refreshed Volkswagen e-up! was in 2016 priced in Germany from €26,900, which was quite a lot compared to over just €10,000 for the base ICE version. As a result, only a few thousand annually were sold in Europe.

Recently, VW decided to decrease the price by €3,925 to €22,975 – still a lot, but at least a move in the proper direction.

In 2019, the future e-up! is expected to get a next-generation version, also available as the Seat e-Mii and Skoda e-Citigo. Range is expected to increase to 270 km (168 miles) WLTP with a starting price below €20,000.

Quick specs:

60 kW/82 hp and 210 Nm electric motor

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 13 seconds

130 km/h (81 mph) top speed

(81 mph) top speed 18.7 kWh battery

battery about 160 km (100 miles) NEDC range

range weight of just 1,139 kg

Source: VW, pushevs.com, electrive.net