Volkswagen e-up! Now Almost €4,000 Cheaper
Volkswagen e-up! to be more affordable.
The slightly refreshed Volkswagen e-up! was in 2016 priced in Germany from €26,900, which was quite a lot compared to over just €10,000 for the base ICE version. As a result, only a few thousand annually were sold in Europe.
Recently, VW decided to decrease the price by €3,925 to €22,975 – still a lot, but at least a move in the proper direction.
In 2019, the future e-up! is expected to get a next-generation version, also available as the Seat e-Mii and Skoda e-Citigo. Range is expected to increase to 270 km (168 miles) WLTP with a starting price below €20,000.
Quick specs:
- 60 kW/82 hp and 210 Nm electric motor
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 13 seconds
- 130 km/h (81 mph) top speed
- 18.7 kWh battery
- about 160 km (100 miles) NEDC range
- weight of just 1,139 kg
Source: VW, pushevs.com, electrive.net
11 Comments on "Volkswagen e-up! Now Almost €4,000 Cheaper"
Whoah! Cool, but maybe too little three years too late?
If the WLTP and msrp are true, this should be a significant deal. Shame though if these new e-UP!-s will fall “victim” to battery production shortage.
Battery shortage should not be the problem with these.
Production in general is limited though. It was never designed to scale to big numbers, just like the E-Golf.
How in the world can it bee “too late” if electric cars still have a market share below 2% and in this segment probably closer to 0%?
I’m really looking forward for the e-Citigo.
Especially since the 20.000€ should be with VAT and without subsidies.
So maybe next year we will get a pretty useful small EV with aproximately the range of the Leaf for less then 20k€.
You mean the range of the first-gen Leaf, right?…
The 40kWh Leaf has a WLTP range of 270 km so exactly the same as stated above for the new up or citigo.
0-100 km/h in 13 seconds? Oof! That’s bad. Is there any gas cars currently for sale that have as bad acceleration?
Plenty!
The normal up and citigo are sold with 60 and 75 PS and both have a acceleration worse then 13 seconds (13,5/14,4 s).
And there a many more cars like this, especially in this minicar segment.
I guess I was thinking more for North America. 😛
n-ope!
Vapor price drop off a Vapor price of a Vapor product.
*VW CEO deep drag* And we’ll tell them the price in Euros so those filthy Americans know they will never get one. *laughs, collapses in pile of money and Bosch manuals*