Volkswagen e-up! Now Almost €4,000 Cheaper

BY MARK KANE

Volkswagen e-up! to be more affordable.

The slightly refreshed Volkswagen e-up! was in 2016 priced in Germany from €26,900, which was quite a lot compared to over just €10,000 for the base ICE version. As a result, only a few thousand annually were sold in Europe.

Recently, VW decided to decrease the price by €3,925 to €22,975 – still a lot, but at least a move in the proper direction.

In 2019, the future e-up! is expected to get a next-generation version, also available as the Seat e-Mii and Skoda e-Citigo. Range is expected to increase to 270 km (168 miles) WLTP with a starting price below €20,000.

Quick specs:

  • 60 kW/82 hp and 210 Nm electric motor
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 13 seconds
  • 130 km/h (81 mph) top speed
  • 18.7 kWh battery
  • about 160 km (100 miles) NEDC range
  • weight of just 1,139 kg

Source: VW, pushevs.com, electrive.net

11 Comments on "Volkswagen e-up! Now Almost €4,000 Cheaper"

offib

Whoah! Cool, but maybe too little three years too late?

If the WLTP and msrp are true, this should be a significant deal. Shame though if these new e-UP!-s will fall “victim” to battery production shortage.

3 hours ago
Nozuka

Battery shortage should not be the problem with these.
Production in general is limited though. It was never designed to scale to big numbers, just like the E-Golf.

2 hours ago
Link

How in the world can it bee “too late” if electric cars still have a market share below 2% and in this segment probably closer to 0%?

2 hours ago
FabianMarco

I’m really looking forward for the e-Citigo.
Especially since the 20.000€ should be with VAT and without subsidies.
So maybe next year we will get a pretty useful small EV with aproximately the range of the Leaf for less then 20k€.

2 hours ago
antrik

You mean the range of the first-gen Leaf, right?…

1 hour ago
FabianMarco

The 40kWh Leaf has a WLTP range of 270 km so exactly the same as stated above for the new up or citigo.

27 minutes ago
Joel B

0-100 km/h in 13 seconds? Oof! That’s bad. Is there any gas cars currently for sale that have as bad acceleration?

1 hour ago
FabianMarco

Plenty!
The normal up and citigo are sold with 60 and 75 PS and both have a acceleration worse then 13 seconds (13,5/14,4 s).
And there a many more cars like this, especially in this minicar segment.

1 hour ago
Joel B

I guess I was thinking more for North America. 😛

29 minutes ago
Al D

n-ope!

1 hour ago
=j

Vapor price drop off a Vapor price of a Vapor product.

*VW CEO deep drag* And we’ll tell them the price in Euros so those filthy Americans know they will never get one. *laughs, collapses in pile of money and Bosch manuals*

31 minutes ago