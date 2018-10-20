Fully Charged Checks Out Tesla Model 3 In London
Here is what we know about the Model 3 launch in the UK.
Tesla Model 3 for some time now is being presented in several first markets in Europe. Deliveries of the long-rall-wheel-drive versions should begin in February 2019. It will be followed by rear-wheel-drive and smaller battery versions.
Here is Fully Charged video from the Tesla store in London, where more or less a constant stream of consumers were visiting the Model 3. Some customers were placing orders after they checked build quality of the domonstration unit, size of the vehicle in person, etc. Many of them are new to all-electric cars.
Tesla Model 3 in Europe (including VAT) will be way more expensive than in U.S. (as is usually the case of any cars in Europe because of higher taxes):
- Long-Range AWD (544 km /338 miles of WLTP range) from about €57,900 ($66,100)
- Long-Range AWD Performance (530 km /329 miles of WLTP range) from about €68,600 ($78,300)
According to Fully Charged, in UK prices are as follows:
- Tesla Model 3: ≈€58,000 / ≈£51,622 (≈€70,600 / £62,291 for Performance version)
- Tesla Model S: ≈£70,000
- Tesla Model X: ≈£77,000
Configurator for Model 3 not yet open in UK.
“Robert and Jonny attended the first proper public reveal of the Tesla Model 3 in the UK.Configurator is now open for European reservation holders in the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and France. In the UK? Not yet.”
I did not understand the comment on the Model III being “way more expensive” than in US. As far as i know, the LR AWD is 55k$ in US which, in is with 20% taxes 55.6k€ whereas they are sold at 57-58k€.
It seems pretty reasonable to me.
Is there no tax in US? People always compared as if there was no tax in US (although they are quite lower in general as in Europe..).
Taxes are, as you note, considerably less and state specific. Here in Texas we pay 6.25%. Most are 10% or under. Some states have actually exempt EVs from sales taxes, but those are few and far between and those incentives may no longer be available.