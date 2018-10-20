Fully Charged Checks Out Tesla Model 3 In London

2 H BY MARK KANE

Here is what we know about the Model 3 launch in the UK.

Tesla Model 3 for some time now is being presented in several first markets in Europe. Deliveries of the long-rall-wheel-drive versions should begin in February 2019. It will be followed by rear-wheel-drive and smaller battery versions.

Here is Fully Charged video from the Tesla store in London, where more or less a constant stream of consumers were visiting the Model 3. Some customers were placing orders after they checked build quality of the domonstration unit, size of the vehicle in person, etc. Many of them are new to all-electric cars.

Tesla Model 3 in Europe (including VAT) will be way more expensive than in U.S. (as is usually the case of any cars in Europe because of higher taxes):

Long-Range AWD (544 km /338 miles of WLTP range) from about €57,900 ($66,100)



(544 km /338 miles of WLTP range) from about Long-Range AWD Performance (530 km /329 miles of WLTP range) from about €68,600 ($78,300)



According to Fully Charged, in UK prices are as follows:

Tesla Model 3: ≈ €58,000 / ≈£51,622 (≈ €70,600 / £62,291 for Performance version)

(≈ for Performance version) Tesla Model S: ≈£70,000

Tesla Model X: ≈£77,000

Configurator for Model 3 not yet open in UK.