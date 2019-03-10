Watch Autopilot Save Tesla Model 3 From Lane-Crossing Semi: Video
Not once, but twice.
The first time, the Tesla Model 3 slows itself to avoid being hit by the swerving semi.
The second time, the Model 3 veers left to avoid a collision.
The first avoidance instance appears to be automatic emergency braking, which has saved many a Tesla from wrecking. However, the second maneuver of veering left is clearly part of Tesla Autopilot. Few other cars are capable of recognizing and reacting in this manner.
We suspect that the driver of the semi doesn’t initially see the Model 3, but why the same maneuver was made a second time is beyond us. Yes, the semi is attempting to get over to provide space for the vehicles on the side of the road, but the semi is not merging safely.
Luckily, nobody was injured and the Model 3 driver did the right thing by simply pulling ahead of the semi to get out of harm’s way.
Video description:
Tesla Model 3 on autopilot avoiding an accident.
This happened to us.
This was recorded using the tesla dashcam and edited using iMovie app on the iPhone.
Thank you Tesla !!!
9 Comments on "Watch Autopilot Save Tesla Model 3 From Lane-Crossing Semi: Video"
Dumb F Should be FIRED.
No Reason to be moving into Left Lane, empty road ahead.
Two trucks, yes, were parked on the side of the road, not in the right lane.
What was that aggressive maneuver of wiping the trailer rear end into the left lane.
I just hope to never share any road with you.
💥
You people are idiots. Let the truck move over for the vehicles in the shoulder. Come on.
The Tesla shouldn’t have been passing there, agreed. The Tesla driver also totally ignored the trucks turn signal. A person working by the stopped vehicles could be very close to the lane, and the passing truck is almost as wide as the lane and needs to give some space.
Correct…10.5 feet wide with 1.5 feet of mirrors on each side in a 12 foot wide lane.
The entitlement of today’s drivers is what causes most accidents.
People like this is why autopilot gets a bad name. YOU NEVER EVER drive in a trucks blind spot, always try to get ahead or stay behind. Defensive driving is the most important thing you can learn.
Agreed.
The truck was responding to the other accident on the shoulder. You are required to change lanes, he probably never saw the Model 3 coming up on him, and we need to see a few seconds earlier to see the relationship between the vehicles.
It looks to me like the 3 was accelerating to pass, just as the truck slid over, the truck had his blinker on. So no fault that I see, but good for the autopilot.