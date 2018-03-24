Watch TC-X Doorslammer Lay Down Record Electric 1/4-Mile Run

9 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

But still slower than a Silver Bullitt

The world’s fastest doorslammer is now officially the TC-X from True Cousins Racing with a run of 7.9822 seconds at 170.69 miles per hour. It’s even listed in the records books of the National Electric Drag Racing Association (NEDRA). The Danish team has been building super-quick electric vehicles since 2007 and the fruits of that labor has finally paid off in the quarter-mile. If the footage above doesn’t portray the drama of that feat well enough for your tastes, we have a bonus video below of its previous attempt that was a hundredth of a second slower.

If you’ve already skipped down to watch that second video, you’ll have also seen footage of the True Cousins other current racing platform: an electric motorcycle that answers to the name Silver Bullitt. Despite clocking the quarter-mile at 7.934 seconds at 160.13 MPH, the record for it remains elusive, locked up by the Lawless Racing Rocket back in 2012 (6.94 seconds!). Still, it does own the quickest eight-mile record.

As one might have guessed, the True Cousins team has a pair of cousins as principals. One, Hans-Henrik Thomsen, rides the bikes, while the other, Glenn. E. Nielsen, drives the cars. Interestingly, this car, despite all the time spent developing it, still relies on older technology to whip it down the strip.

From what we can glean, it’s powered by a pair of forklift DC motors that have been modified to keep them from exploding as they channel far more power than they were originally designed for. The power to propel the chrome-moly tube chassis is stored in a battery pack said to put out 1,600 horsepower worth of current. All that energy travels through a set of Zilla controllers, recently upgraded to pass that same 1,600 HP to the motors.

Setting this record at the Mantorp Drag Revival event at Mantorp Park in Sweden will likely not be the crowning achievement for the team. They are now considering what modifications they can make — including wider and taller tires — to possibly beat that 6.94-second Lawless Racing overall record. Good luck!