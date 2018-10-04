Tesla Releases Q3 Vehicle Safety Report: Autopilot Reduces Crash Risk

At Tesla, the safety of our customers is our top priority, which is why it’s critical that we design and build the safest cars in the world. Not only do we conduct extensive in-house testing and simulation to ensure our vehicles achieve top safety performance before they ever reach the road, we are also uniquely positioned to leverage the hundreds of thousands of miles of real-world data our fleet collects every month to continuously improve our vehicles and develop a more complete picture of safety over time.
Because every Tesla is connected, in most instances we are able to learn immediately when a Tesla vehicle has been involved in a crash. Additionally, our non-traditional sales model allows us to have a direct relationship with our customers for the lifecycle of ownership, providing an avenue for us to supplement our records and gain even more insight as needed. In contrast, automakers whose cars aren’t connected and who utilize networks of third-party franchised dealers may never know when a vehicle is involved in an accident. Through traditional channels, it can take months or even years for lawsuits or claims to be filed that provide automakers with insight into an accident that allows them to draw meaningful conclusions and improve safety.
Earlier this year, when we made the decision to begin publishing our safety data on a regular basis, we designed and introduced a completely new telemetry stream for our vehicles to facilitate these reports. This new data stream allows us to gather the most critical fleet-wide statistics from the exact moment a crash-related event is detected by our system. While there are still some unique cases in which crash data may not be available to us through this channel, we believe this system currently provides the best framework for safety reporting on an ongoing basis.
Here’s a look at the data we’re able to report for Q3:
- Over the past quarter, we’ve registered one accident or crash-like event for every 3.34 million miles driven in which drivers had Autopilot engaged.
- For those driving without Autopilot, we registered one accident or crash-like event for every 1.92 million miles driven. By comparison, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) most recent data shows that in the United States, there is an automobile crash every 492,000 miles. While NHTSA’s data includes accidents that have occurred, our records include accidents as well as near misses (what we are calling crash-like events).
Moving forward, we will publicly release these accident figures on a quarterly basis.
Given the degree to which accidents can vary in severity and circumstance, we’ve started an additional initiative to create a more complete picture of safety by gathering serious injury data from our customers following an accident. While we have long maintained the practice of calling our customers whenever our system detects a crash in order to see whether they need emergency assistance, we now also use these calls to understand if they sustained an injury in the crash, and if they have feedback on our current safety system. This will help us continue to improve our system and understand the rate of serious injuries over time.
We also encourage our customers to proactively contact Tesla Support if they are ever seriously injured in a Tesla vehicle, or if they have suggestions about improving safety features.
As we are working hard to make our cars the safest and most capable cars on the road in terms of passive safety, active safety, and automated driving, we must continue to encourage driver vigilance on the road – that is, by and large, the best way to prevent traffic accidents. Safety is at the core of everything we do and every decision we make, so we cannot stress this enough. We want our cars to not only lead the way to sustainable energy, but also make driving as safe as possible for everyone, and we are working as quickly as we can to achieve that. We look forward to sharing continued updates with our customers and community, and working together to make our vehicles as safe as possible.
Leave a Reply
9 Comments on "Tesla Releases Q3 Vehicle Safety Report: Autopilot Reduces Crash Risk"
*if used properly* I think AP can reduce the risk of a collision. For me when on freeways / divided highways it frees me up to look to the sides and far down the road for possible hazards. In other words, it frees up brain / vision bandwidth that would otherwise be spent watching the car directly in front of me and keeping in my lane.
They don’t account for the safety biases in the different stretches of road. When autopilot is disengaged, most likely the road is a bit more tricky than the easy segments which auto pilot can handle.
TSLA stock down to $280 Oct-4 3 PM.
May be a last under 300 buying opportunity, as the “financial” media continues to low-ball Tesla prospects.
Simple math is beyond the reach of some.
80,000 cars produced is a 320,000 Yearly Run Rate now.
If Tesla is even a bit in the red this quarter, it’s Green next quarter and beyond.
Remember, it was just a few days ago the Mr. Lutz “speculated” that TESLA production was only 200,000.
How can you be that far off reality?
It is now 6.79 times safer to be on autopilot than your average car in america. (3.34 million miles / 429,000 miles = 6.79) Elon Musk said that at 10 times safer, the BETA badge would be removed. I wonder how long it will take to get to 10 times safer?
The problem I have with these claims is that Autopilot is usually engaged on highways or highway similar roads, which have the lowest risk of accidents per mile anyway and compare these to numbers of ALL driving including city driving where accidents occur in higher numbers
Speaking of crashes, I wouldn’t want any EV with a slightly damaged battery pack recharging in my garage overnight.
You wouldn’t want a car with a leaky gas tank either. BMW apologized and recalled over 100,000 diesels in Korea as they were catching fire. 20 or so in about a month. Did it make the news? Not really.
Plus at least a few houses burned down. BMW refused for a year to even agree that there was a problem, with cars that sat for hours spontaneously combusting. Of course if Tesla’s were catching on fire it would be all over the, bought and paid for media. Despite dozens of reports, with video, BMW continued to deny there was a problem for almost a year, after initial reports came in..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Us56c7yQAYY
Finally they did a recall, but are still foot-dragging to compensate owners.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJRER2oCXPA
“Because every Tesla is connected, in most instances we are able to learn immediately when a Tesla vehicle has been involved in a crash. Additionally, our non-traditional sales model allows us to have a direct relationship with our customers for the lifecycle of ownership, providing an avenue for us to supplement our records and gain even more insight as needed.”
You Tesla owners are being spied on! And I thought Fakebook and Google were bad. Yes, I know all manufacturers are creeping into the spy game.