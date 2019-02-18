  1. Home
  2. Crashed EVs
  3. Tesla Model X Driver Survives Horrific Crash, Fire: Video

Tesla Model X Driver Survives Horrific Crash, Fire: Video

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 4

Once again, we see proof of how just safe Teslas truly are.

Yes, the Tesla Model X is destroyed. Yes, a fire broke out after impact. But the driver of the vehicle (the only occupant) sustained only non-life threatening injuries.

More Tesla Crashes
Tesla Runs Red Light At 128 MPH, Smashes Into Infiniti SUV: Video
Watch This Tesla Model 3 Stop Itself To Avoid Horrific Crash: Video
Tesla Model X Hits Tree, Splits In Two, Catches Fire

The crash occurred this morning on Paseo Padre Parkway. The roadway was shut down while police, EMS and fire were on the scene.

Details are very limited at this time, but we do know the driver was a Tesla employee and fatigue is being looked at as a possible factor for the crash.

The Fremont Police Department first reported on the incident via Twitter. See embedded tweet below:

Tesla Model X Safety Unmatched

It’s impossible to guess at speed in this instance, but like as we witnessed in that 128 MPH Tesla Model S crash, the vehicle somehow managed to protect those within.

It’s remarkable really. Perhaps that’s why Tesla makes it so well known that safety is paramount and that the Model X is actually the safest vehicle sold in the U.S. today.

Tesla Issues Statement

“We have been in touch with local authorities to learn the facts of the incident and offer our full cooperation. The damage sustained by the vehicle is indicative of a high-speed collision, which can result in a fire in any type of car, not just electric vehicles.”

“We are glad [the driver] is safe.”

Video Coverage

The Fremont Police added more information via Twitter. See below:

Categories: Crashed EVs, Tesla

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Tesla Model X Driver Survives Horrific Crash, Fire: Video"

newest oldest most voted
Get Real

Wowsa!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

Glad people are ok. They really killed that Tesla, though.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
50 minutes ago
Impartial Observer

It’s difficult, if not impossible, to tell how much damage the Tesla suffered from the crash prior to being engulfed by the ensuing fire.

From the looks of the tree in the foreground on the left, this isn’t the first car crash on that curve in the road. There’s moss growing on that tree where the bark has been ripped off from prior car accidents.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago
KumarPlocher

Keen eye!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago