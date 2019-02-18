Tesla Model X Driver Survives Horrific Crash, Fire: Video

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Once again, we see proof of how just safe Teslas truly are.

Yes, the Tesla Model X is destroyed. Yes, a fire broke out after impact. But the driver of the vehicle (the only occupant) sustained only non-life threatening injuries.

The crash occurred this morning on Paseo Padre Parkway. The roadway was shut down while police, EMS and fire were on the scene.

Details are very limited at this time, but we do know the driver was a Tesla employee and fatigue is being looked at as a possible factor for the crash.

The Fremont Police Department first reported on the incident via Twitter. See embedded tweet below:

Southbound Paseo Padre Pkwy at Thornton is closed due to a single vehicle collision.

At approx. 7:10 am, a driver (single occupant) collided with a tree, resulting in a fire. The driver sustained non-life threatening visible injuries and was transported to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/MR3f0PUtPl — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) February 18, 2019

Tesla Model X Safety Unmatched

It’s impossible to guess at speed in this instance, but like as we witnessed in that 128 MPH Tesla Model S crash, the vehicle somehow managed to protect those within.

It’s remarkable really. Perhaps that’s why Tesla makes it so well known that safety is paramount and that the Model X is actually the safest vehicle sold in the U.S. today.

Tesla Issues Statement

“We have been in touch with local authorities to learn the facts of the incident and offer our full cooperation. The damage sustained by the vehicle is indicative of a high-speed collision, which can result in a fire in any type of car, not just electric vehicles.” “We are glad [the driver] is safe.”

Video Coverage

The Fremont Police added more information via Twitter. See below:

We are currently working with @FremontFire to clear the scene. Due to being local, @Tesla engineers are also responding out to assess/study. The driver is very fortunate to have been able to walk away from this with only minor injuries. Fatigue is being looked at as factor. — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) February 18, 2019

Southbound Paseo Padre Pkwy is now open. — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) February 18, 2019

We contacted engineers, but they did not respond to the scene. They were obviously very concerned for the welfare of their employee. This did not occur during a vehicle test. Fatigue is a factor we are investigating. The driver is lucky to have only sustained moderate injuries. — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) February 18, 2019