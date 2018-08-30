Watch Tesla Model S Slam Full Speed Into Stopped Nissan
What say you? Tesla warned you?
Should we reiterate? Yes, we must! Today’s cars aren’t fully autonomous. It may be some time before we reach Level 5 autonomy or even Level 4. C’mon, even level 3 right now is a stretch! Keep your fricking hands on or at least near the mother-fricking steering wheel and stay alert! Or at least be awake, aware, and able to take control at a moment’s notice. Watching this Tesla Model S involved in a high-speed crash should surely help to wake you up. Maybe …
Yes, there are actually some sorta autonomous cars out there and Tesla Autopilot is in the mix. However, like most other systems, Tesla doesn’t ever guarantee unlimited success. Thus, we must tell you again and again that these cars cannot and will not drive themselves, nor will they avoid slamming into a stationary object. They’re simply not programmed that way.
If you’re not paying any attention to the road ahead, the above video is an indication of what may happen. Does this mean Tesla Autopilot sucks? No! All of these eventual self-driving systems are a work in progress. Moreover, the Tesla tech actually did warn the driver of a potential collision, although he didn’t take control and react.
Fortunately, in the end, everyone in the car was okay. This is a testament to the safety of Tesla vehicles. But still … must we say again that you have to be alert and aware and ready to intervene? Yes, we have said that again and again, as has Tesla and most other automakers that offer such driver assistance technology.
Tesla Model S rear-ends a stopped vehicle, captured using a BlackVue DR750S-2CH front and rear-facing dashcam.
This dashcam footage was graciously provided by our friend “G”. Here’s a message from the cammer:
“We weren’t paying attention all. We were too focused on the chaos around us and didn’t even hear our car warning us of the obstacle ahead. As you can see, we rammed right into the parked car going about 45 mph. I haven’t heard words like come that from my wife’s mouth in the 20 some-odd years we’ve been married!
Luckily, everyone was OK….aside from my Tesla of course.”
Poor Tesla Model S!
At least he’s honest he wasn’t paying attention.
Why didn’t the emergency braking stop the car? Is that disabled with Autopilot on?
EAB only works at low speed. And even then it can only lessen the severity of the crash.
Most emergency braking systems are disabled at higher speeds due to potential serious consequences of a false positive. Tesla is no exception to this.
It’s disabled when most needed? Very strange.
its disabled when most dangerous
What’s most needed is an alert driver.
Shaun, the fact that one have to again and again specify this (issue of the false positive) shows how the challenges that faces full self driving technology are still vastly misunderstood. Amazing as this is the BAB of it and addressed again and again on this site.
Maybe the fact that some manufacturers have this system working at high speed make people wonder why Tesla does not have it?
They do? Please supply a link.
https://www.hyundai.com.au/cars/small-cars/i30/safety/autonomous-emergency-braking
Hyundai’s AEB breaks up to 80 km/h to attempt to stop, and up to 120 km/h it at least brakes.
Mercedes and Subaru works in even higher speed.
Emergency brakes did engage. That’s why the car slows down just before impact.
They don’t engage earlier because it was still possible for the driver to take control and swerve to safety. They’re a last resort when it’s clear that there is no other way for a crash to not occur, and should be thought of more like airbags – they’ll reduce damage to you, not to your car.
It isn’t just false positives. Radar sees moving objects better than ones at rest. It is counter intuitive.
Which is why they need to rely more on the stereoscopic images, because you & I drive without radar just fine. AI is hard.
The Tesla crash avoidance alarm went off which was ignored by the driver.
I don’t see where it’s stated by the driver that Autopilot (driver assist steering) was ON at the time of the crash.
The driver saying “We weren’t paying attention all. We were too focused on the chaos around us and didn’t even hear our car warning us of the obstacle ahead…” does not necessarily mean that Autopilot was ON.
Right…..there was no AutoPilot, just warnings and it looks like Emergency braking may have done its job by slowing the car down since that crash was not at 45mph as the driver though. If it was at 45mpg the car behind would not have been able to stop from hitting the Tesla.
But wow, he really was not paying attention to manual driving at all, especially since they didn’t even notice the two police cars and their lights at night either. And it sounded like he said something about ‘….following me’ where be may have been looking in the rear view mirror more concerned about the car behind him than the cars in front.
This looks like a case where AutoPilot could have avoided this accident altogether. along with being a selling point for AutoPilot safety.
Bet they were glad they were in the #2 Safest Car on the road!
It’s time to disable auto-pilot until there is some guarantee of basic functionality – at least collision warning and auto-braking.
And how much does Tesla charge for this feature that is clearly not ready for use?
Was autopilot even being used here? All I saw and read was that the collision warning worked as intended.
Ah yes this happens when you don’t watch the road. I almost did the same thing two years ago. Traffic stopped and I was looking at my radio. My Subaru did not beep at me but luckily my wife did. Stopped within a few inches to spare.
“Auto Wife!” I have one of those, too!
😱😂
It happens that auto wife sometimes does not react as expected. I heard from a lot of friends that they ran into problems.
Not sure what you guys are talking about auto braking not working. The car clearly stopped, it just used the car in front for help.
If it was a Nissan Leaf stopped ahead in traffic, the Tesla AP would have stopped, out of EVery day courtesy given by Tesla vehicles to any and all brands, of pure BEVs!😁
LMAO…
Full speed about 45 mph
Dumba$$. Out of the gene pool.
Perhaps out of the gene pool because he’s too old to reproduce anyways. But he survived, so death didn’t take him out of the gene pool.
I don’t think autopilot was on in this case. You can hear the alarm sound. Usually, my Model-3 will only do this when auto-pilot is off.
Came to say the same. Autopilot is A-OK with slamming on the brakes as necessary, when engaged. I believe that urgent beep warning (and corresponding red vehicle in the display) only occur when the Autopilot is deactivated.
Unrelated, but I was rear ended recently in the same situation. Traffic had slowed to a near stop due to rubbernecking at a traffic stop… the driver behind me was looking at the police and car that was pulled over, and plowed straight into us. (No autopilot was involved; the vehicle at fault was a 2000 Dodge…)
The driver is lucky he/she didn’t run over a policeman.
uh, any person
Or, any first responder without a badge
I don’t think so. Uber killed a homeless woman and that didn’t really bother anyone.
Why didn’t the driver slow down to a cautious speed when there were several police lights going right in front of him? I mean, you should pretty alert of what’s in front of you when it’s surrounded by flashing lights and be expecting stopped/slow traffic.
I also want to know why the Nissan was stopped in the middle of the lane?
Exactly thought so, clearly absence of an attention monitoring functionality is this system Achilles heel.
I don’t think AP was on, just a normal driver not paying attention.
How can you miss all those blue and red flashing lights? At night. And then Autopilot clearly warning 3 secs before impact.
“Not paying attention” -> understatement of the century.
If you listen to the audio it sounds like he had turned around to talk to his kids, either way he has no business driving period as he endangered everyone around him by being STUPID!
Sort of related but this is why I tell friends and family to never, ever stop on the side of the highway if at all possible (breakdown, pee break, swap drivers, etc.). Get well out of reach of traffic flow or preferably get totally off the highway. There are far to many idiots who will run straight into the back of a stopped vehicle. Even police and fire vehicles with their emergency lights on get rear ended on the side of the road.
Insurance should NOT cover the Tesla because all rear end accidents are the rear enders fault plus video clearly shows the driver was NOT paying attention, tons of warning signs yet he just kept yacking with small children in the car no less.
They should jerk his license indefinitely and give him a car more suited to his mentality like a Big Wheel!
Just think of the poor people this ass ran into, hope they sue him for everything he owns or will own!
Thanks Elon for providing technology to IDIOTS!
This is an armchair warriors response. It’s easy to criticize somebody else, until you’re the one in the same situation. Nearly all human drivers have been guilty of not paying attention for a few seconds at some point or another. Fortunately, 99% of the time nothing happens and we don’t think much about it… until it does.
Sorry, but this driver is unfit to keep his drivers license.
Most drivers don’t realize how fast things happen at speed. A second or less of inattention can cause a fatal collision in many situations. Far too many careless and/or selfish drivers out there.
I usually drive with either TACC engaged or full Autopilot (1.0) and have noted on several instances where I expect the car to slow down and it keeps an even speed when approaching slowed or stopped traffic. I can think of at least five times where this has occurred and believe that had I not intervened, I’d have slammed into the cars ahead of me.
Thanks for this article. Please repeat this semi-frequently as everyone using this system needs a regular reminder. The system is great, but it can lead you into a false sense of security. Stay alert and keep your hands on/near the wheel.