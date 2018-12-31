Cumulative Tesla Model 3 Production Estimate Exceeds 150,000

According to Bloomberg’s Tesla Model 3 Tracker, cumulative production of the Tesla Model 3 stands now (as of December 31, 2018) at 154,791.

The number consists of officially announced production results in previous quarters and estimated production rates in the current quarter, which translates into the uncertainty of at least a few thousand.

The average weekly production output based on the available unofficial data is now 4,611 per week, but again, we don’t know if that’s exactly accurate either. We didn’t see a production pace above 5,000 in the Tesla Model 3 Tracker for prolonged times, which makes us wonder why, if there was a goal to reach 7,000 by the end of November?