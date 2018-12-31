Cumulative Tesla Model 3 Production Estimate Exceeds 150,000
Tesla closes the year 2018 with roughly 150,000 Model 3 produced cumulatively.
According to Bloomberg’s Tesla Model 3 Tracker, cumulative production of the Tesla Model 3 stands now (as of December 31, 2018) at 154,791.
The number consists of officially announced production results in previous quarters and estimated production rates in the current quarter, which translates into the uncertainty of at least a few thousand.
The average weekly production output based on the available unofficial data is now 4,611 per week, but again, we don’t know if that’s exactly accurate either. We didn’t see a production pace above 5,000 in the Tesla Model 3 Tracker for prolonged times, which makes us wonder why, if there was a goal to reach 7,000 by the end of November?
Compared to 193,556 registered VIN numbers (according to Model 3 VINs), around 38,765 VIN numbers (8 weeks of 5,000/week worth of production) are ready for use.
Production and deliveries of Model 3 in previous quarters thus far:
- 2017’Q3 – 260 produced, and 222 delivered
- 2017’Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered
- 2018’Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered
- 2018’Q2 – 28,578 produced and 18,449 delivered
- 2018’Q3 – 53,239 produced and 56,065 delivered
- 2018’Q4 – already 60,523 produced (estimated)
Source: Tesla Model 3 Tracker, Model 3 VINs
