Tesla Model 3 Surprisingly Shows Up At LA Auto Show
2 hours ago by Mark Kane
Tesla rarely shows up at motor shows so this came as quite a surprise.
Even more surprising is that the automaker skipped the show in San Francisco, and then showed up in LA with a Model 3. If Tesla had appeared with a Model S or X, we wouldn’t have been so shocked. With the recent Model 3 production issues and the fact that the automaker has been aggressively “anti-selling” the new vehicle, most didn’t expect this. Additionally, Tesla just generated a ton of buzz at the recent electric semi event with its mammoth hauler and the new Tesla Roadster.
Nonetheless, we spotted the brand new, red Tesla Model 3 at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show and have photos to share.
It’s debatable whether or not a red Model 3 should be presented at the green stage, but the interest will be tremendous when the public realizes that the Model 3 is in-house.
At least, in theory, the Model 3 has potential to sell in numbers comparable to all the other pure electric cars combined. However, in the first four months, sales amounted just 367 (30 in July, 75 in August, 117 in September, and 145 in October), but perhaps Tesla has a surprise in store for November.
Quick specs for Tesla Model 3 Long Range:
- 310 miles of EPA range
- 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds (RWD)
- 140 mph top speed
21 responses to "Tesla Model 3 Surprisingly Shows Up At LA Auto Show"
…amounted (to) just 367
They were there last year with the S and X. They took an obscure corner of the building and was hard to find them but somehow they still had lots of people waiting to see the cars. No other manufacturer was as swamped as they were. It looks like they are on the main floor this time.
Yes, they were in the hallway connecting the North and South halls last year. They used to do NAIAS, but haven’t gone there since 2015 because Michigan doesn’t allow Tesla stores.
Please, let’s not make stuff up. I was there last year and I went and checked out both the S and X they had there. There was plenty of interest, but it was in no way bigger than interest in other manufacturers. They weren’t “swamped”. That’s either your personal myopic memory, or just fantasy.
Great that are are willing to continue surprizing us, and showing the Model 3 is a good one!
Welcome, “Season of Audi”.
I hope they take thousands of orders.
What is a Tesla and why is that car that ugly?
Stop looking in the mirror, dude!
This car has had so many critics because it doesn’t look like a Camry.
I thought they had all gone away.
Ugliest car ever seen, and why is it copycatting the design philosophy of Porsche? How cheap is that
It’s Butt Ugly because the Sexy Aero wheel covers aren’t on.
No car will draw a larger crowd or be be more photographed than the Model 3 at the show…
“Even more surprising is that the automaker skipped the show in San Francisco…” Not really! This show gets passed over all the time!
Actually, Tesla should show its cars where the EV market is soft, such as here in western PA. You can go days here without seeing another EV.
Smart people in PA
No but seriously, I noticed that previously this car received a lot of criticism for the way it looks inside and out. That chorus seems to have died down.
All the ominous warnings about the screen and how it would be stolen or just randomly fall off.
And who could forget the chorus of concern about having to turn one’s head while driving to see the speed? God forbid one would have to turn one’s head! Or look at the road!
Or the people who insisted that the one thing this car needed was a grille?
It’s died down because it is what it is now. No amount of bitching is going to get Tesla to change it, so there’s little point in beating dead horse. You either love it, or you hate it.
I personally really like the exterior and absolutely hate the interior. The interior was the #1 reason I didn’t put a deposit down. #2 was no hatchback. I was really hoping for something design wise along the lines of the Model S. Oh well…
Are the last digits of the VIN, “477”, suggesting this is number 477 off the line?
It is VIN 477 but the cars are not necessarily built in VIN order, so no guarantee it’s the 477th off the line.