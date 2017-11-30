Tesla Model 3 Surprisingly Shows Up At LA Auto Show

2 hours ago by Mark Kane

Tesla rarely shows up at motor shows so this came as quite a surprise.

Even more surprising is that the automaker skipped the show in San Francisco, and then showed up in LA with a Model 3. If Tesla had appeared with a Model S or X, we wouldn’t have been so shocked. With the recent Model 3 production issues and the fact that the automaker has been aggressively “anti-selling” the new vehicle, most didn’t expect this. Additionally, Tesla just generated a ton of buzz at the recent electric semi event with its mammoth hauler and the new Tesla Roadster.

Nonetheless, we spotted the brand new, red Tesla Model 3 at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show and have photos to share.

It’s debatable whether or not a red Model 3 should be presented at the green stage, but the interest will be tremendous when the public realizes that the Model 3 is in-house.

At least, in theory, the Model 3 has potential to sell in numbers comparable to all the other pure electric cars combined. However, in the first four months, sales amounted just 367 (30 in July, 75 in August, 117 in September, and 145 in October), but perhaps Tesla has a surprise in store for November.

Quick specs for Tesla Model 3 Long Range: