Tesla Model 3 Dashcam Captures Road Rage Incident

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Feast your eyes on this crazy display of complete nonsense and stupidity.

If not just because we felt compelled to share and remind people what type of ridiculousness is happening on the roads today, this is another opportunity to provide a solid example of the new Tesla Model 3 dashcam (TeslaCam). Today, dashcam’s are becoming increasingly popular, and for good reason. In the world we live in, it seems just about everything is caught on tape, and while that may not be the best situation in certain cases, being able to provide footage of incidents that occur on the road is surely a positive.

Few cars have built-in dashcams, but we’re likely to see that changing in the near future. The Tesla Model 3 (and all Tesla vehicles) now have an inclusive dashcam that comes standard as part of the recent Version 9 software update. If you don’t own a Tesla or a car that has a dashcam, we suggest picking up an aftermarket product if you can afford it and if you believe that it may be an asset based on your driving situation.

