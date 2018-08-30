Tesla Model 3 Dashcam Captures Road Rage Incident
Feast your eyes on this crazy display of complete nonsense and stupidity.
If not just because we felt compelled to share and remind people what type of ridiculousness is happening on the roads today, this is another opportunity to provide a solid example of the new Tesla Model 3 dashcam (TeslaCam). Today, dashcam’s are becoming increasingly popular, and for good reason. In the world we live in, it seems just about everything is caught on tape, and while that may not be the best situation in certain cases, being able to provide footage of incidents that occur on the road is surely a positive.
Few cars have built-in dashcams, but we’re likely to see that changing in the near future. The Tesla Model 3 (and all Tesla vehicles) now have an inclusive dashcam that comes standard as part of the recent Version 9 software update. If you don’t own a Tesla or a car that has a dashcam, we suggest picking up an aftermarket product if you can afford it and if you believe that it may be an asset based on your driving situation.
Video Description via Michael Wilson on YouTube:
I literally just got my Model 3 set up with the dash cam feature and captured this. The cuts are because Tesla keeps the videos in 1 minute segments. I probably could have got this smoother, but I’m no video editor.
This happened on 32 West in Columbia, MD.
Brief timeline:
0:32 – White SUV cuts off black SUV
0:40 – Black SUV gets pissed, pulls in front of white SUV and comes to a complete stop
0:55 – Having not noticed these previous events, I assume the black SUV is disabled
1:05 – I think the black SUV is pulling over to get out of traffic
1:10 – I start to realize something is amiss. I just let them do their thing.
1:30 – I vacillate between trying to get close enough to capture this for possible police involvement and trying not to get involved myself.
1:42 – White SUV finally overtakes black SUV.
1:55 – Black SUV overtakes white SUV again.
2:03 – Black SUV maybe hits/side swipes the white SUV, who is now off of the side of the highway.
2:33 – Black SUV almost runs the white SUV into the guide rail.
2:44 – White SUV overtakes and both cars pull off onto the shoulder. I had moved into their lane in hopes of getting their license plates. Looks like I did earlier in the video, but I didn’t know that at the time.
A few seconds later I call police.
Dude does that to me with my family in the vehicle and he’d get the surprise of his life.
Who give’s this comment a thumbs down. In this case both drivers should spend some quality time with the local constable. I do however echo the sentiment that if someone tried that on me with my family in the car they would be in for a very painful surprise.
“Who give’s this comment a thumbs down”
Probably people that don’t advocate 2nd degree murder.
Never said I’d kill him bro1999. In fact, all I said is he’d get a surprise. In the form of me being a sworn peace officer with access to a radio.
So getting into physical confrontations and altercations is what you want your family to see? Maybe let them see you get shot and dead on the side of the road? Maybe they’ll grow older and get in an altercation over something petty and get in a losing fight and live on disability? How about teaching them to stay cool, blow it off and steering clear of harm? You can escalate things or deescalate things, the latter is a skill that takes lot of repetition to learn.
If you drive like this with your family in the car you deserve a week or two in prison. Does anyone know how usable this recordings are to prosecute morons? I am sure it varies from state to state in the US.
That had to be about the stupidest driving I’ve ever seen that wasn’t on a race track. White SUV made a clear gaff cutting off the black SUV, but the ensuing actions of the black SUV driver were completely insane. What exactly was his goal? To block the white SUV driver and have him get out of his car to fight? Flip the guy the bird if you have to and move on with your life.
edit: skip to 00:30 for the action to start
Looks to me like both drivers should lose their license, permanently. They seem to have mistaken driving on the highway for a bumper car carnival ride. 🙁
I thought Boston was bad. Wowser! They just keep going at it. I only seem to attract folks who want to race me. Must be a consequence of driving posted limits in the slow lane and letting people in at merges. I make a point of enjoying driving as much as I can. Is this a common thing in the DC area? I thought Boston was rough, having been bumped on foot, at a crosswalk, after they stopped for the light.
Grow up, drivers. Every new Tesla has a camera on it. Orwellian nightmare, sure, but in the hands of individual citizens at present, so at their discretion. I keep waiting for the long arm of the law to reach into Tesla systems and that scares me. I guess that amounts to wiretapping if it is on everyone’s “computer” so in the US, there is precedence to fight it.
“I keep waiting for the long arm of the law to reach into Tesla systems….”
You do seem a bit paranoid. What’s the difference between having a Tesla dashcam and a personal one? Tesla already had forward facing cameras. It’s just that now, owners can access the video.
You take the government that you allow (or are stuck with). In the U.S. and other democratically elected countries, citizens rise up against such nonsense. If you live in China, losing your video to the “law” is hardly the most important thing you should be worrying about.
Any dashcam in any car can record such incidents. No Tesla required.
There’s no problem here.
They just had the obstacle aware intended acceleration feature on.
Can we blame Autopilot? 😀
Yes, you can blame the pilots of the autos.
WTH!
People should be more respectful and not piss others off. For me it’s not hard to be patient and not cut someone off. It just rude…
Or… some dumb driver just wasn’t paying attention. I have taken to not getting pissed off in such situations ever since a driver pissed me off, and I pulled up to looked at me, put his hands together and bowed his head. Too often, we take an action as being rude when it was simple stupidity.
Each SUV driver only wanted to save a little fuel by drafting the other. They should stop driving bricks and buy a chill EV.
And it is for things like that I never have such problems when I am driving my Crown Vic Interceptor, it gives people pause, no one messes with the Vic in fact they almost always put on their good driver hats!
Both drivers equally at fault both should have licenses revoked for wreckless endangerment and general STUPIDITY!
I wish at times I drove a beater. Then if someone cut me off, I’d just let them spin themselves out off my front bumper/do way more damage to their car than mine.