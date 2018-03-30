Tesla Model 3 Cumulative Production Exceeds 35,000

5 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model 3 production recently crossed a cumulative level of 35,000, according to estimations by Bloomberg.

The Tesla Model 3 Tracker indicates (as of June 8) 35,631 units produced and a production rate of 2,560 weekly.

Tesla aims for 5,000 Model 3 a week by the end of the quarter (or maybe even 6,000) and there are still 20 days left to hit the target.

The company has more than a month to close out a full year of production of the Model 3 above 50,000, which we believe will be possible.

Separately, the number of VIN registrations is approaching 52,000.

Production and deliveries of the Model 3 in previous quarters thus far:

2017’Q3 – 260 produced, and 222 delivered

2017’Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered

2018’Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered

2018’Q2- already >23,000 produced with around 20 days until the end of the quarter

Source: Bloomberg