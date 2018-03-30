  1. Home
  3. Tesla Model 3 Cumulative Production Exceeds 35,000

Tesla Model 3 Cumulative Production Exceeds 35,000

Tesla Model 3

5 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model 3 production recently crossed a cumulative level of 35,000, according to estimations by Bloomberg.

The Tesla Model 3 Tracker indicates (as of June 8) 35,631 units produced and a production rate of 2,560 weekly.

Tesla aims for 5,000 Model 3 a week by the end of the quarter (or maybe even 6,000) and there are still 20 days left to hit the target.

The company has more than a month to close out a full year of production of the Model 3 above 50,000, which we believe will be possible.

Separately, the number of VIN registrations is approaching 52,000.

Production and deliveries of the Model 3 in previous quarters thus far:

  • 2017’Q3 – 260 produced, and 222 delivered
  • 2017’Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered
  • 2018’Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered
  • 2018’Q2- already >23,000 produced with around 20 days until the end of the quarter

Tesla Model 3 Tracker (Source: Bloomberg)

Source: Bloomberg

16 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Cumulative Production Exceeds 35,000"

Mister G
Guest
Mister G

GO TESLA GO DESTROY DIRTY GAS GUZZLERS AND DIESELS LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS

Vote Up6-11Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Rightofthepeople
Guest
Rightofthepeople

Hey Mr. G, not sure if you are aware but there is a button on the left side of your keyboard called "caps lock." If you'll hit it once it will make your posts seem a little less LOUD.

Vote Up8-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
SJC
Guest
SJC

Saying July 2017 was full production over set expectations.
It look a while to get rolling and that IS to be expected.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Bul_gar
Guest
Bul_gar

3 more weeks to go by the end of Q2, but keep those cars on the parking lot to pass 200k sales in July. After that sell them like crazy.

Vote Up0-3Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Michael Will
Guest
Michael Will

Nope, has been shipping and delivering to Canada at an amazing rate. No sitting around in parking lots needed.

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Robert Weekley
Guest
Robert Weekley

I think Canada IS the Parking Lot of Choice! (Canadians Pay to "PARK" their Model 3 at Home, Finally!)
And – I saw my first one in Toronto, Ontario, Area, Yesterday (in the Wild) – Near Richmond Hill!

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Rob R
Guest
Rob R

I am not eligible for the Tax Credit, but I would hate to see US Tesla sales hit 200k on 30 June instead of 1 July. Particularly for those waiting for the Base Model 3, who are probably extending themselves financially to get even that.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Nick
Guest
Nick

Not in the States?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Troy
Guest
Troy

I expect Tesla to report 199,999 sold on July 1. Why the hell not.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Keanwood
Guest
Keanwood

Check out the Reddit user made model 3 tracker. It was more accurate than Bloomberg for Q1. (Just a little bit) it also breaks out dileveries by country so you can see how many are going to Canada. https://www.reddit.com/r/teslamotors/

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Dave
Guest
Dave

Nope, Bloomberg is smoking something… they are about 5K high…

Vote Up0-3Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Ron M
Guest
Ron M

Looks like there gonna be building 5,000 TM3 this week and hopefully continue refining and improving.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Dan
Guest
Dan

What a lame duck! Pass! 35,000 in one year? That's 3000 a month, only 100 a day!

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago
Ron M
Guest
Ron M

Which EV manufacturer is building more.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago
Gasbag
Guest
Gasbag

"Which EV manufacturer is building more"

BYD and Nissan.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
Dave
Guest
Dave

BYD, Nissan, VW, and a ton of others in China.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 seconds ago