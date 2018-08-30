Tesla Model 3 and Chevy Bolt Among Coolest Cars Of The Decade

  1. Home
Tesla Model 3 Performance

1 H BY WADE MALONE

On the Business Insider ‘Coolest Cars’ list, electric cars dominate the 2010s

Have you ever wondered to yourself “What was the coolest new car on the market the year I was born?”

Most likely, you haven’t. But Business Insider thinks you should know. So the publication recently compiled a list the coolest cars for each year since 1950.

They suggest that cars are a “reflection of culture and the national zeitgeist.” So it is no surprise that as electric vehicles are rapidly growing in popularity, EVs and PHEVs dominate the more recent years of the list. According to Business Insider:

(…) the 2010s were an era when plug-in hybrids like the Chevy Volt and all-electric vehicles like Tesla’s Model X appeared in the market, demonstrating a new eco-conscious shift as the ramifications from climate change became an increasingly prominent force in our lives.

For the past 3 years, electric vehicles get the nod. Here’s what Business Insider had to say about each one:

2016 Tesla Model X

Tesla’s second major all-electric car, the Model X was an eye-catching crossover SUV that could be had with a 100 kilowatt-hour battery pack and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system.

2017 Chevy Bolt EV

An all-electric subcompact hatchback, the Bolt won 2017 North American Car of the Year award and 2017 Best Car to Buy Award.

2018 Tesla Model 3

The car that may make or break Tesla, the Model 3 has been called “completely brilliant” and features “high-caliber semi-self driving.”

These aren’t the only plug-in vehicles to make the list either. The BMW i8, Tesla Model S, and Chevy Volt also earned the honor for their debut years.

So, what was the coolest car in the year you were born? Check out the link below for the complete article.

Source: Business Insider

TESLA MODEL 3

33 photos
Tesla Model 3 Range: 310 miles; 136/123 mpg-e. Still maintaining a long waiting list as production ramps up slowly, the new compact Tesla Model 3 sedan is a smaller and cheaper, but no less stylish, alternative, to the fledgling automaker's popular Model S. This estimate is for a Model 3 with the "optional" (at $9,000) long-range battery, which is as of this writing still the only configuration available. The standard battery, which is expected to become available later in 2018, is estimated to run for 220 miles on a charge.

