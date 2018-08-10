Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Privatization Plan Follows Henry Ford’s Model

  1. Home
1 H BY EVANNEX

ELON MUSK’S PRIVATIZATION PLAN FOLLOWS HENRY FORD’S MODEL

Pundits are calling Elon Musk crazy (What else is new?) for his plan to take Tesla private – apparently forgetting that this is the guy who did crazy things like launching rockets into space and creating the electric vehicle industry.

*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Charles Morris. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.

Above: Elon Musk and Henry Ford (Image: Inverse)

Crazy or not, the privatization plan is not unprecedented. As Gary S. Vasilash writes in Autoblog, a similar drama played out 100 years ago.

“Henry Ford, who was to cantankerousness what Musk is to showmanship, was annoyed with minority shareholders who wanted things such as higher dividends to be paid out during the 1910s,” Vasilash writes. “The way they thought this could be accomplished was through raising the price of the Model T. Henry was completely outraged by having anyone tell him how to run his business.”

Sounds familiar so far, but the parallels actually go even deeper. Two shareholders, John and Horace Dodge, who had been associated with Ford since 1903, and owned 10 percent of the company, sued Henry Ford in 1917. They won their case, and Ford was ordered to dole out the dividends demanded by the Dodges.

In 1919, the furious Ford announced that he would establish his own car company to compete with the existing Ford Motor Company. He already owned 58 percent of Ford stock, the “crisis” made shareholders eager to sell, and Henry was happy to buy. He, his wife Clara, and their son Edsel ended up buying the company for around $106 million. The Fords had to borrow most of the funds, but now the family was firmly in control (and remains so to this day, despite the fact that the company returned to public ownership in 1956).

Above: A look at the Tesla Model S alongside a Ford Model T (Source: Digital Trends)

Ford’s rationale for taking his company private is strikingly similar to the reasons Musk offered in a recent message to Tesla employees: “The reason for doing this is all about creating the environment for Tesla to operate best. As a public company, we are subject to wild swings in our stock price… Being public also subjects us to the quarterly earnings cycle that puts enormous pressure on Tesla to make decisions that may be right for a given quarter, but not necessarily right for the long term.”

“Basically, I’m trying to accomplish an outcome where Tesla can operate at its best, free from as much distraction and short-term thinking as possible, and where there is as little change for all of our investors, including all of our employees, as possible,” Musk wrote.

Freeing the company to take a more long-term view is arguably a sound financial move. However, Mr. Vasilash suggests that something deeper is at work here. Elon Musk isn’t a typical CEO – he’s passionate about his company and its mission. “Some people own and look at spreadsheets,” Vasilash writes. “Some people own and put their offices – or beds – in their factories as they create something.”

Above: Elon Musk and his views on – and similarities with – the iconic Henry Ford (Youtube: ImagE Native)

A wise person once said that accomplishing any truly revolutionary thing requires a level of commitment that appears to most people as insanity. Vasilash points out that Henry Ford was also a man who was “committed to the point of the extreme,” and believes that Elon Musk is of the same mold. “In the cases of Ford Motor way back when and Tesla right now, the leaders thought or seem to be thinking about more than earnings. Passion is something this industry can use more of.”

===

Written by: Charles Morris; Source: Autoblog

*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.

7 Comments on "Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Privatization Plan Follows Henry Ford’s Model"

Bruce Sanders
Bloomberg News was speaking about Mr. Musk this morning. He is now clearly hurting the public image of his company and now possibly without a doubt; public sales of its products. Who in their right mind would be rushing to a Tesla dealership right now with all of the current turmoil and confusion? His video interview last week in which he spoke of a $25,000 vehicle just adds fuel to the fire. His twitter post at 2:30am Sunday morning stating “he just got home from the office” is yet another negative – he is constantly giving the world the impression that Tesla is a troubled company, but he will fix it if we give him enough time and investment. Enough! Mr. Musk is gold, no doubt – not enough praise can be directed towards him; however he is now in way over his head. It’s time to bring in a professional CEO with extreme manufacturing knowledge. For example, he should try and hire Mary Barra away from GM or Allen Mually the former CEO at Ford. The problem with the potential new CEO is basic however: Will Mr. Musk give up operational control of his company?
1 hour ago
dan

Why would Mary Barry leave GM to run Tesla? The reason Tesla is having a hard time attracting executive talent is that the board is completely subservient to Musk. Everybody on the board is his friend or depends on him in some way. They will never overrule him on any leadership decision and don’t expect the tweeting to end. Effective leaders don’t usually walk into places that are leadership cults like that. For what it is worth, Tesla’s current structure leaves them with Musk at the helm, whether they like it or not. If a different CEO comes on board, that would be after a complete buyout, which in this scenario might be a hostile takeover.

1 hour ago
Bruce Sanders

I’m not saying Ms. Barra would leave GM – the problem as we have both stated, is who would put their career on the line to work for/with/against Mr. Musk. The answer, I think we both agree – is almost no one. A big problem for sure.

47 minutes ago
William

Whatever possible scenario that you may be considering, the board of directors is going to have to get someone to help “Musk at the helm”. This additional leadership is needed, as Tesla is entering new uncharted territory. This only benefits Tesla operations, as it becomes a manufacturing company on three continents, instead of just only one.

44 minutes ago
CDAVIS

@Bruce Sanders said: "…Who in their right mind would be rushing to a Tesla dealership right now with all of the current turmoil and confusion? …"
————-

Lol….. is that you Jim Chanos?… the anti-Tesla FUD campaign keeps rolling on. Approaching comical… as if Black Knight was a TSLA shorter.

In the mean time… Tesla is selling more EVs in North America and Western Europe than any other car maker by a wide margin.

7 minutes ago
Seven Electrics

Henry Ford was a racist and his dark anti-Semitic legacy is a stain on American capitalism.

51 minutes ago
William

Henry Ford as a person was far from perfect, as history has proven. Ford Motor Co. seems to have many newly emerging flaws as of late, as well. Still, American capitalism, with her tarnished legacy intact, is the benchmark that many nations still strive for, in becoming a success in world markets.

Ford Trucks kind of just speak for themselves in their own success.

EVen if Ford is probably still years away from having a PHEV F-150, with mediocre Prius Prime EV type range, Ford tough is just plain hard to beat. Just ask GM.

28 minutes ago