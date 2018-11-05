2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid By The Numbers

Subaru of America, Inc. today introduced its first-ever plug-in hybrid vehicle, the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid. The highly anticipated SUV offers real all-wheel drive capability in a hybrid package. Arriving at Subaru retailers near the end of this year, the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid will also feature unique exterior and interior styling and new in-vehicle technology. The new SUV also qualifies for High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) permits in many states, including CA, MD and NY.

The Crosstrek has become the brand’s third-best-selling model in America since its debut six years ago. Priced at $34,995 plus $975 for destination and delivery*, the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid is the most efficient version of the versatile compact SUV ever.

The Hybrid features the new Subaru StarDrive Technology that uniquely integrates electric motors, a 2.0-liter direct-injection SUBARU BOXER® engine, Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, and a new Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission).

Subaru StarDrive Technology employs two electric motors. One motor functions as an engine starter. Conversely, it can be powered by the engine to function as a generator for the hybrid battery. The second motor powers the vehicle for hybrid and electric driving modes. It also charges the hybrid battery during regenerative braking.

The Crosstrek Hybrid is capable of speeds up to 65 mph when in full electric mode and is a full second faster from 0 to 60 mph than the standard Crosstrek. The new powertrain not only yields quicker acceleration, but up to 90 MPGe with a total range of 480 miles.

The high-capacity lithium-ion battery, mounted beneath the cargo area, enables the Hybrid to achieve an EV range of 17 miles, which covers a variety of trips.

An electronically controlled brake system has been developed. Braking control has been optimized to distribute braking force between the regenerative brakes and mechanical brakes, thereby maximizing the amount of power regeneration to improve fuel efficiency and extended battery life.

Like the Crosstrek, the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid is built around the Subaru Global Platform that was designed to accommodate hybrid and electric powertrains. The standard Linerartronic CVT features X-MODE and Hill Descent Control for enhanced performance in low-friction and off-road conditions. The Crosstrek Hybrid’s 8.7-inches of ground clearance and 1,000 lb. towing capacity provide versatility in both off-road and city driving. The 60/40-split fold-down rear seats offer up to 43.1 cu.ft of cargo space, enough space for camping gear or luggage. The standard SI-DRIVE is a powertrain performance management system that allows the driver to tailor the vehicle’s throttle characteristics by choosing between “Intelligent” and “Sport” modes. Standard Active Torque Vectoring, first introduced on the WRX model line, applies light brake pressure to the inside front wheel while cornering for improved control and handling.

Exclusive to the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid is a striking new exterior color, Lagoon Blue Pearl, one of four available hues. The SUV is further distinguished by blue headlight projector rings and unique silver metallic finish on the front grille, lower front bumper and body cladding, and fog light accents. The low-profile roof rails and spoiler in black finish, along with unique 18-inch wheels in black with machine finish, accentuate this model’s sleek styling. A “Plug-In Hybrid” badge adorns the rear gate and fenders, and “Plug-In” text is imprinted in the charge port door.

The Hybrid’s interior features exclusive new high-contrast Gray and Navy-Blue leather seats, door panels and armrests. The cabin is complemented with blue stitching and accent panels throughout.

The fun-to-drive Crosstrek Hybrid comes with an array of standard features including the 8.0-inch STARLINK Multimedia Plus system with Apple CarPlay™ and Android™ Auto; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; Automatic Climate Control; Tire Pressure Monitoring System with individual tire pressure display; power windows with auto-up/auto-down on both driver and passenger sides; power door locks and side mirrors; LED fog lights and dual rear USB ports. The standard All-Weather Package includes heated front seats, windshield wiper de-icer and heated exterior mirrors. The leather-wrapped steering wheel includes audio, Bluetooth® and SI-Drive control switches. For easy recognition while driving, the high-grade instrument panel includes a 4.2-inch color LCD as well as a power meter for real-time power output and regeneration. The high-grade multifunction display located above the center stack adds exclusive hybrid functions including driving and charging screens.

With safety as a top priority, the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid comes standard with a suite of driver-assist and safety features. EyeSight Driver Assist Technology includes Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management; Adaptive Cruise Control; Lane Departure and Sway Warning; and Lane Keep Assist. For the first time in a Subaru vehicle, a Driver Assist Indicator has been installed at the top of the combination meter to increase visibility of EyeSight status or other warnings. Standard Steering Responsive Headlights illuminate curves as the vehicle steers into them. Reverse Automatic Braking can apply the vehicle’s brakes if an obstacle is detected while reversing. LED High Beam Assist encourages the driver to maximize the use of high beams without worry of impairing oncoming traffic. Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Cross Traffic Alert is also standard. Further, the Hybrid features a Pedestrian Alert System that provides an audible warning to pedestrians within the proximity of the vehicle when it is traveling below 20 mph. Like all 2019 Crosstrek models, the Hybrid comes standard with seven airbags including driver and front passenger frontal airbags, side curtain airbags, side pelvis/torso airbags and a driver’s knee airbag.

An option package priced at $2,500 offers a power moonroof, heated steering wheel and STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation system with voice activated navigation powered by TomTom. Also included with the package is a Harman Kardon 8-speaker system with 432-watt equivalent amplifier.

SUBARU STARLINK In-Vehicle Technology provides hands-free connectivity and entertainment through the vehicle’s multimedia or navigation system. All STARLINK Multimedia systems offer a high-resolution touchscreen; smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aha™, and Pandora®; Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; and Rear Vision Camera as standard. The 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus includes a single-disc CD player and voice activated controls for phone and Near Field Communication to the list of features. The top-of-the-line 8.0-inch Multimedia with Navigation adds navigation powered by TomTom, voice activated navigation and over-the-air updates.

New features for SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services, exclusive to Crosstrek Hybrid, include Remote Climate Control and Remote Battery Charging Timer. The vehicle’s climate control can function without starting the engine, so it can warm up or cool down even when garaged. The Remote Battery Charging Timer allows a user to manage the vehicle charging schedule and monitor its status. The Hybrid comes with a 10-year complimentary subscription to SUBARU STARLINK Safety and Security Plus package, which includes Remote Climate Control and Remote Battery Charging Timer, SOS emergency assistance and automatic collision notification. It also features maintenance notifications, monthly vehicle health report and diagnostic alerts, stolen vehicle recovery service, vehicle security alarm notification, remote lock/unlock, remote horn and lights, and remote vehicle locator and parenting features including boundary, speed and curfew alerts. The STARLINK Concierge package is available and features in-vehicle assistance with restaurant and hotel reservations, purchasing tickets for sporting/theater events and scheduling service appointments.

*Destination & Delivery is $975 and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,125 for retailers in Alaska.