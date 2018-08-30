Solid State Battery Firm Solid Power Raises $20 Million

3 H BY MARK KANE

Solid Power promises all solid-state batteries (ASSB).

Established in 2012, Solid Power from Louisville, Colorado that develops all-solid-state batteries (ASSB) has closed $20 million in a Series A investment round.

The company believes that its cells will be safer, more energy dense and cost competitive. Several well-known names in the industry seem to share this belief and participated in the financing: Hyundai CRADLE, Samsung Venture Investment Corp., Sanoh Industrial Co., Solvay Ventures, and A123 Systems. Earlier this year, Solid Power also partnered with A123 Systems and BMW.

By the end of this year, Solid Power intends to construct and install a multi-MWh roll-to-roll facility for preliminary qualification of the company’s solid-state cells for multiple markets including automotive, aerospace and defense. Production is scheduled to begin in 2019.

Currently, Solid Power doesn’t talk much about the specifications of its batteries.

“ASSB have generated substantial interest for mobile power applications due to their ability to provide greater run-time per charge and excellent overall product reliability and safety. The automotive industry, in its pursuit of vehicle electrification, is particularly interested in ASSB to boost vehicle range, while using an overall safer and simpler energy storage system as compared to current state of the art lithium-ion batteries. Solid Power’s Series A investment will allow the company to scale-up production via a multi-MWh roll-to-roll facility, which will be fully constructed and installed by the end of 2018 and fully operational in 2019. This production capacity will be utilized for preliminary qualification of the company’s solid-state cells for multiple markets including automotive, aerospace and defense. The company’s ultimate objective is to displace lithium-ion as the battery of choice for high performance, mobile power applications. “In December of 2017, Solid Power announced its partnership with the BMW Group to jointly develop Solid Power’s solid-state batteries for electric vehicle applications and to tailor Solid Power’s technology toward automotive requirements for high performance electric vehicles. Solid Power’s solid-state batteries provide substantially higher energy than conventional lithium-ion while also reducing system-level cost by reducing reliance on many expensive engineering solutions typically deployed in lithium-ion systems to assure safe operation of the battery pack. The advantages of Solid Power’s solid-state batteries are numerous and include: 2 – 3X higher energy vs. current lithium-ion

Substantially improved safety due to the elimination of the volatile, flammable, and corrosive liquid electrolyte as used in lithium-ion

Low-cost battery-pack designs through: Minimization of safety features Elimination of pack cooling Greatly simplified cell, module, and pack designs through the elimination of the need for liquid containment

High manufacturability due to compatibility with automated, industry-standard, roll-to-roll production”

Solid Power co-founder and CEO Doug Campbell said:

