Skeleton Technologies Presents Ultracapacitors In Fully Charged – Video
Skeleton Technologies is an interesting startup from Estonia, which develops and produces ultracapacitors that could be utilized in electric vehicles.
There is no way that ultracapacitors would replace batteries as their energy density is way too low, but the power output makes them complementary products to batteries.
Small ultracapacitor modules could take all of the peak charge (regenerative braking) and discharge (acceleration), potentially doubling the longevity of the battery pack.
Skeleton Technologies demonstrated a small 10 kg module that was able to deliver 100 kW for a few seconds (it’s enough to accelerate or decelerate the sports car from 0-60 mph or 60-0).
“We visit Skeleton Technologies in Tallinn, Estonia to find out how these remarkable products are made and what they do.
Curved graphene. Yummy.
Imagine an electric car with batteries and ultra capacitors that can soak up all your regenerative braking generation and use it to accelerate the vehicle later. Hugely reducing strain on the battery and increasing lifespan and range. Nice.”
Categories: General
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Skeleton Technologies Presents Ultracapacitors In Fully Charged – Video"
I can see this as beneficial. Good idea. I guess the question is, how long can these super capacitors hold a charge? Is it long enough to be of practical use?
Probably limited to recover on deceleration and supply on acceleration. If very efficient, could mean very little main battery drain in a city environment.
Might also be an enabler for in-road charging.