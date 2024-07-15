Small electric cars are becoming more numerous. After years of debuts of large-sized models with high prices, here come the electric city cars designed for global markets. These cars were born for the city but can also cross city boundaries with decent range ratings. There is not enough range for long road trips, but they are still suitable for some drivers.

This is the case with the Fiat Grande Panda, which was presented on July 11 and should arrive in dealerships by the end of the year. It is also similar to the Hyundai Inster, a small crossover that was recently unveiled. So, while waiting to test them on the road, we present them here in an on-paper comparison.

Exterior

Coming to terms with small dimensions means creating bodies that are regular in shape and do not sacrifice interior roominess. Both competitors accomplished these missions.

The Fiat Grande Panda has square lines reminiscent of Giorgetto Giugiaro's Fiat Panda, a roof parallel to the ground, and an almost vertical rear window. Many elements, trim above all, bring it into the city crossover segment. The overall design is definitely impactful and not uncommon: the closed grille with square motifs echoing the daytime running lights gives it character, and Fiat and Panda lettering and logos are scattered here, and there is a way of connecting it to the past.

Fiat Grande Panda Hyundai Inster

The Hyundai Inster also does not feature particularly intricate lines, preferring—like the Grande Panda—to distinguish itself mainly by the front end. This is also characterized by lights with a pixelated effect, much thinner than those of its competitor, and circular headlamps with a generous diameter below. Again, we found crossover elements, including plastic guards, skid plates, and roof bars.

Model Length Height Width Wheelbase Fiat Grande Panda 3.99 meters 1.57 meters 1.76 meters n.a. Hyundai Inster 3.82 meters 1.57 meters 1.61 meters 2.58 meters

Interior

The Fiat Grande Panda has an ultra-decade-long tradition to live up to, and there are numerous references to the original Panda, such as the pocket in front of the front passenger, typical of the 1980s Panda.

For price reasons, hard plastic dominates unchallenged, but the assemblies seem well made. However, there are no sacrifices on the technological side. Digital instrumentation is presented on a 10-inch screen, while infotainment is displayed on a 10.25-inch monitor. There's wireless smartphone charging, automatic climate control and various USB outlets.

Space-wise, the nearly 4 meters are well utilized, with enough room for those sitting in the back and 361 liters of trunk space.

Fiat Grande Panda, the interior

The Hyundai Inster also does not shy away from technology in the interior, with two 10.25-inch monitors each for instrumentation and infotainment and various physical buttons to manage climate control and other functions. Again, this classic setup is accompanied by hard plastics that give a good feel to the touch. USB and 12-volt sockets are not missing either.

The Hyundai Inster's interior is for 4 passengers who, thanks to the sliding rear seat, can enjoy plenty of space or increase the trunk capacity from 238 to 351 liters.

Hyundai Inster, the interior

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Luggage compartment Fiat Grande Panda 10" 10.25" 361 liters Hyundai Inster 10.25" 10.25" 238/351 liters

Engines

Though the Fiat Grande Panda and Hyundai Inster overlap in design and interior, the matter changes regarding powertrains.

The Grande Panda will be available with a 113-hp pure electric powertrain and 44-kWh batteries or a 100-hp 1.2-liter engine with a mild hybrid setup and an automatic transmission. Credit to the Smart Car multi-energy platform. There will be no gas-only version. The claimed range of the electric Fiat Grande Panda is 199 miles WLTP, with DC charging up to a maximum power of 100 kW.

Fiat Grande Panda Hyundai Inster

The Hyundai Inster, on the other hand, relies solely on electric powertrains. There are two on the list: 97 or 115 hp with 42 and 49 kWh batteries, with 186 or 217 miles of WLTP range.

Model Mild hybrid Electric Fiat Grande Panda 1.2-liter 100 HP 113 hp 44 kWh Hyundai Inster n.a. 92 hp 42 kWH

115 hp 49 kWh

Prices

The most important part is how much these two small city crossovers cost.

Prices for the Fiat Grande Panda have yet to be made official, but at the unveiling press conference, there was talk of less than 19,000 euros (around $21,000 USD) for the hybrid version and 24,900 (~$27,000 USD) for the electric. Like numerous competitors, the target price remains below the psychological threshold of 25,000 euros (~$27,300 USD).

Like the Hyundai Inster, the small Korean car aims to have a target price of under 25,000 euros ($~$27,300) for the version with 42 kWh batteries.

There's no confirmation that either the Inster or Grande Panda will be sold in the U.S. However, Fiat has hinted that the Grande Panada could be sold here.