Verdict 8.3 / 10

Design | Comfort | Tech | Performance | Safety | Fuel Economy | Pricing | FAQs

–Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Lexus was one of the first luxury automakers to introduce hybridization with the RX400h in 2005. But the company has been slower than others to reach full electrification, with the 2023 RZ being its first EV. It rides on the Toyota bZ4X platform and sits snugly between the gas NX and RX models in terms of sizing.

On the one hand, the RZ does many Lexus things exceptionally well: It’s comfortable, it has great ride quality, and the technology is among the best in the business. But on the other hand, it sort of flops as an EV with just 220 miles of range in the most capable model and just 196 miles on the fancier trim. That puts the RZ well behind some of its chief competitors already – and it’s brand new.

A vehicle's ratings are relative only to its own segment and not the new-vehicle market as a whole. For more on how InsideEVs rates cars, click here.

Quick Stats 2023 Lexus RZ450e Premium Motors Dual Permanent-Magnet Synchronous Output 308 Horsepower / 320 Pound-Feet Battery 71.4-Kilowatt-Hour Lithium-Ion EV Range 220 Miles Base Price $58,500 + $1,150 Destination On-Sale Date Now

Gallery: 2023 Lexus RZ Review

25 Photos

Design 5/10

Exterior Color: Iridium Silver

Interior Color: Thunderstorm / Macadamia

Wheel Size: 20 Inches

From certain angles the RZ looks great, the back end especially. The stylish full-width taillight bar tucks underneath the subtle lip spoiler while two notches on top of the roof extend out rearward for some added dramatics. The front is less attractive with the inverted spindle grille, and the 18-inch wheels on this base Premium model don't exactly give this car a prominent stance. The optional 20-inch wheels look much better.

The interior is simple but elegant and comes packed with premium-feeling NuLuxe faux leather. And the color combo is wonderful: Thunderstorm grey/blue with Macadamia tan. Soft plastic and faux leather touchpoints are all right within reach, with only a few hard plastics around, most notably the housing near the shifter.

Comfort 10/10

Seating Capacity: 5

Seating Configuration: 2 / 3

Cargo Capacity: 23.7 / 55.6 Cubic Feet

Here’s where the RZ does the Lexus thing exceptionally well. The ride quality is sublime; the RZ wafts smoothly over the pavement and barely allows any exterior noise inside the cabin, a tough task for some EVs. The NuLuxe seats are cushy and comfortable, and front-row occupants have access to a unique feature you won’t find on many cars, a radiant knee heater that improves range compared to typical forced-air heat. The back seat is plenty roomy too, with tons of headroom and a nice flat floor thanks courtesy of the battery underneath.

Headroom Legroom Cargo Space Lexus RZ 450e 39.9 / 39.7 Inches 42.1 / 37.5 Inches 23.7 / 55.6 Cubic Feet Audi Q4 E-Tron 38.5 / 38.3 Inches 41.2 / 38.3 Inches 33.5 / 53.1 Cubic Feet Genesis GV60 39.0 / 38.1 Inches 42.3 / 37.6 Inches 24.0 / 54.7 Cubic Feet Mercedes-Benz EQB 40.7 / 38.5 Inches 41.4 / 38.1 Inches 23.7 / N/A Cubic Feet Volvo XC40 Recharge 37.6 / 38.3 Inches 40.9 / 36.1 Inches 20.4 / 57.5 Cubic Feet

Technology & Connectivity 8/10

Center Display: 14.3-Inch Touchscreen

Instrument Cluster Display: 12.3 Inches

Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto: Yes/Yes

The lovely 14.3-inch touchscreen is the centerpiece of the RZ. It runs the latest and greatest Lexus Interface infotainment system, which is nearly as clearly laid out and easy to use as Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. And by the way, both of those are standard without wires. Opting for the $1,425 Technology package, as equipped here, adds a crystal-clear head-up display and a digital key, which are both nice features to have.

Performance & Handling 5/10

Motor: Dual Permanent-Magnet Synchronous

Output: 308 Horsepower / 320 Pound-Feet

Battery: 71.4-Kilowatt-Hour Lithium-Ion

The RZ drives a lot like the RX: unremarkably and inoffensively. But the 308-horsepower EV does get some credit for its quickness – it has decent giddyup in a straight line. But hammering it from a stoplight is about as much fun as you’re going to have in this thing; the suspension is soft and spongy in the corners, and the drive-by-wire steering is nicely tuned for city driving, but not canyon carving.

Safety 9/10

Driver Assistance Level: SAE Level 2 (Hands-On)

NHTSA Rating: Not Rated

IIHS Rating: Not Rated

Lexus is known for its abundance of active safety features, and the RZ is no exception. It comes with Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 standard, which includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane centering and lane tracing, among a few others. The combo of adaptive cruise and lane tracing makes it an easygoing cruiser during long highway bouts, and the driver can even remove their hands from the wheel on the freeway during stop-and-go traffic.

Fuel Economy 5/10

Efficiency: 115 / 98 / 107 MPGe

EV Range: 220 Miles

Range DC Charge Rate Efficiency Lexus RZ 450e Premium 220 Miles 150 Kilowatts 107 MPGe Audi Q4 E-Tron Quattro 236 Miles 150 Kilowatts 93 MPGe Cadillac Lyriq AWD 307 Miles 190 Kilowatts 89 MPGe Genesis GV60 Advance 248 Miles 250 Kilowatts 95 MPGe Volvo XC40 Recharge 223 Miles 150 Kilowatts 85 MPGe

Pricing 4/10

Base Price: $58,500 + $1,150 Destination

Trim Base Price: $59,650

As-Tested Price: $61,775

The Lexus RZ starts at $59,650 with the $1,150 destination fee included, and the exact model tested here is $61,775 with the $500 Iridium Silver paint job and the $1,425 Technology package. Both of those prices are reasonable; the base MSRP puts the Lexus smack dab in the middle of the pack, while alternatives like the Audi get pricey quickly with options.

The RZ does Lexus things well. It’s comfortable and quiet, it has a roomy interior, and the tech and safety on hand is impressive. But its middling range and hit-or-miss styling make it hard to recommend over some of the longer-ranged alternatives.

Competitor Reviews: