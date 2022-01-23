When it comes to electric cars, there is often concern over how they'll perform in treacherous weather conditions. Equally, rear-wheel drive vehicles are generally believed to perform badly in snow - however this isn't quite the case when it comes to electric cars as Branden from Out Of Spec Reviews explains in the above video.

Taking his RWD Volkswagen ID.4 in the snow for the first time, Branden noticed the vehicle was sliding slightly on unplowed roads. Turning was a challenge, killing power substantially. Branden noted how winter tires would likely improve things drastically versus the all-season tires he has equipped.

Even though the car was sliding slightly, Branden still felt under control and comfortable thanks to the ID.4's ABS. For more on his driving experience, check out the full video above.