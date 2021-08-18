When you opt for the Tesla Model S Plaid over the base Long Range all-wheel-drive model, what exactly are you getting for that extra $40,000? Status? Special badging? Otherworldly acceleration? A car that will likely never lose a race? Is anything else notably different? Heck, for the extra $40,000, you could buy the Model S Long Range and a base Model 3.

While every Tesla fan and owner likely wants the $129,990 Model S Plaid – c'mon, it has 1,020 horsepower, a 1.99-second zero-to-60-mph time, a ~9-second quarter-mile time, a top speed of 200 mph, and 396 miles of EPA-estimated range – few can justify it, much less afford it. Even those who can afford it may realize that while it would be amazing to have the quickest car on the planet, the Model S Long Range is arguably Tesla's best value proposition, at least for now.

YouTube influencer Puca's Life enjoyed the opportunity to check out his friend's Tesla Model S Plaid and compare it to his own Model S Long Range. He writes:

"I had the opportunity to review my Tesla Model S Long Range to my buddy's Tesla Model S Plaid. I take a deep look and compare the exterior, wheels, tires and a few interior options. I also review the performance specs towards the end of the video."

Puca puts the Model S Plaid and Long Range side-by-side to easily show us exactly what's the same, what's different, and how these cars really stack up to one another. While we can break down every similarity and difference in text, it's much easier to just check out the cars next to each other to actually see how they compare.

Would you drop the extra $40,000 for the Model S Plaid? Do you already have a reservation? Or, do you see the true value of the Model S Long Range? Let us know your thoughts and takeaways in the comment section below.