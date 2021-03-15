Which is better, the Ford Mustang Mach-E or Volkswagen ID.4? Sometimes we need to step back from our coverage of topics and think harder about who we are trying to appeal to or educate. The whole "which is better?" concept is really kind of useless. "Better" is highly subjective, and it's not up to us to tell you which is better, but rather give you the tools to help you decide for yourself.

When comparing virtually any two vehicles, each may be better for different reasons. For this reason, it makes more sense to provide the details so you can determine which is best for YOU. On a related note, while it seems to make sense for automotive reviewers to compare every new EV to Tesla's vehicles, what if the folks looking to buy these electric SUVs aren't Tesla owners or fans?

Alex on Autos seems to have taken such ideas into consideration as he prepared his latest video comparing the all-new Mustang Mach-E electric crossover to the similar Volkswagen ID.4. Alex writes:

"It’s an EV battle for the people! While there may be discount “off menu” options from Tesla, VW and Ford have the dealer network, reach, and most importantly, tax credits to make the ID.4 and Mach E more viable electric alternatives to the CR-V, RAV-4, Tiguan, Equinox and others. Which new EV is right for you? Which is more fun to drive? Which one has a frunk? Let’s find out!"

Think about it. Let's say a Ford or Volkswagen fan might just switch to an EV because of one of these new SUVs. Or, as Alex points out, perhaps someone is shopping for a compact SUV like the Escape or Tiguan and comes across these electric options. They're not going to stumble upon a Tesla Model Y at their local legacy dealership, and, if they did want a Model Y or Model 3, chances are, they already checked those cars out. On the other hand, if they're a hardcore Ford or VW fan, they may not be interested in Tesla in the first place.

Alex takes a detailed look at the Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4 to help you decide if one of these all-electric crossovers is best for you. While watching the video will help, it's important to establish your priorities first. Are you looking for a performance vehicle? A family-friendly crossover? The best combination of both? What's your budget?

Check out the video above for Alex's in-depth take. Then, let us know which electric SUV you'd choose if you had to pick one today.