Last week, we shared a first impressions video with you about the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover. The video was produced by our friends at the YouTube channel All Electric Family. Katie took us through the basics related to the car's interior and features. She also promised some driving impressions, and now we've got them for you.

All Electric Family owns a Tesla Model X. If you didn't already know, they love road trips. So, of course, as soon as they had the chance to get their hands on the all-new electric pony, they set out on a little trip to learn more about it. They aren't towing their camper, but they do have the entire family along for the ride.

When Katie showed us the Mach-E last week, she seemed pretty happy with it overall, though all she did was sit in the driver's seat while parked. In this video, as they set out on a trip, the first comments are related to the car's charging station suggestion and charging speed. It suggests a Level 2 public charging station and says the car needs to charge and will be charged to 70% in 5 minutes. Steve decides that they should go fast charge at Electrify America. He says that makes more sense, since there's no way the car would reach 70% in 5 minutes on Level 2.

They use the car's lane-centering feature, which they say "bounces around" on the highway. They also have issues with the touch screen freezing almost as soon as they hit the road. All of these types of issues seem to plague new EVs, so we're not surprised. They also aren't very impressed with the Ford's navigation, but they like that it has Apple CarPlay.

Steve says the Mustang Mach-E also doesn't make it easy to figure out consumption, so they have some range anxiety. When they stop to charge, it charges much slower than they expect it to, or than Ford says it should. The second time they stop to charge, the car won't initiate at all.

On the flip side, Steve and Katie are impressed with the Mach-E's design, comfort, and space. They think the electric pony has plenty of potential, but it seems like Ford needs to provide some software updates to fix certain features. The charging situation should be first on the list, and this isn't the first time we've heard that. Check out the video for more details.

What do you think of the Ford Mustang Mach-E? Would you buy it for use as a family car? A road tripper? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.