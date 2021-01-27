EV range is still a really big deal to car shoppers. Sadly, official testing doesn't always paint a fair picture. This is why, if you're in the market for an electric car, you should consult multiple real-world range tests.

The Smoking Tire tested the Mustang Mach-E with all-wheel drive and the extended-range battery. According to Ford and the EPA, it has an estimated range of 270 miles. In its test, the publication goes on a "mixed-road" journey. They travel highways and two-lane side roads to give us an idea of how much range you might expect from this version of the Mach-E in the real world.

We should start by simply saying, no range test is created equal. In the US, we rely on the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) estimated range. In some cases, it's very close to reality, though in other cases, it seems far off. This is due in part to automakers opting for different testing cycles. However, there are many factors involved.

The same can be said about real-world EV range testing. At InsideEVs, we run a consistent 70 mph highway range test. This way, you can compare the range of every EV we've tested, knowing each was tested the same. However, there are still considerations related to weather, temperature, driving style, road conditions, and more.

Based on The Smoking Tire's test, the Mach-E traveled about 255 miles. There are plenty of details in the video about the test, in-car settings, etc. The Smoking Tire also gives us a detailed look that the Mach-E's infotainment screen, which breaks down energy use and other details.

