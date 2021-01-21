Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1's full EPA range and efficiency rating has just emerged with a few more details, compared to the Monroney sticker that we have seen a month ago.

It's the longest range and the most efficient version of the Mach-E, with the Extended Range battery (98.8 kWh) and rear-wheel drive, combined with a few additional elements, like the special aero wheel covers. The price of this model is effectively $43,400 (MSRP of $49,800).

Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1

The combined EPA range is 305 mi (491 km), but if you are interested in highway value, well, it's noticeably lower: 281.8 mi (453 km).

It might turn out that the real world results will be higher, as according to the additional info, the combined range was voluntarily lowered from 314 miles.

The combined energy consumption is: 101 MPGe or 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km).

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 305 mi (491 km)

323.5 mi (520.5 km)

281.8 mi (453.4 km) Additional info: "Combined range voluntarily lowered from 314 miles" EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km)

108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi (194 Wh/km)

94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)

Let's also take a look at the comparison of all versions:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD RWD 75.7 230 mi

(370 km) 5.8 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD AWD 75.7 211 mi

(339 km) 5.2 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD RWD 98.8 305 mi

(491 km) 6.1 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD RWD 98.8 300 mi

(483 km) 6.1 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD AWD 98.8 270 mi

(434 km) 4.8 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD AWD 98.8 250 mi*

(402 km) 4.0* 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD AWD 98.8 235 mi*

(378 km) 3.5*

* estimated/unofficial values