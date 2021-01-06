The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has listed official range and efficiency numbers for the all-electric Kandi K27. The results are in line with the estimations.

The K27 is expected to go 59 miles (95 km), according to the combined rating, but in the city, it should get slightly more range - over 64 mi (103 km).

Anyway, if the Kandi K27 will really enter the market, it will be not only the most affordable EV (especially after the $7,500 federal tax credit and state incentives), but also the one with the lowest range - half of the MINI Cooper SE (110 miles).

The combined energy consumption of the K27 stands at roughly 296 Wh/mi (184 Wh/km), not too efficient compared to what it offers to be honest (barely above Kia Niro EV - 301 Wh/mi).

2021 Kandi K27 :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 59 mi (95 km)

64.33 mi (103.5 km)

51.57 mi (83 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi (184 Wh/km)

127 MPGe: 265 Wh/mi (165 Wh/km)

102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km)

Gallery: Kandi K27

19 Photos

Kandi K27 specs: