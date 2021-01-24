The top of the line Porsche Taycan Turbo S was recently comprehensively tested by Autogefühl, which asks whether it's the ultimate Porsche?

Let's recall that the Taycan is now available in four versions (standard Taycan, Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S). The entry-level Taycan launched just several days ago.

According to Autogefühl's in-depth review, the Taycan really is an incredible car, hardly comparable to anything else.

The acceleration is amazing, but the key is driving agility that turns out to be way above the Porsche 911 or Porsche Panamera. The Taycan amazes, especially for its size and weight.

The Taycan is really silent at high speeds. It feels like half the speed (compared to a normal car).

On the downside, the range is not the best (but it's decent) and despite the overall great design, the infotainment seems to be overkill.

Overall, the Taycan beats other Porsche models in many ways. We guess that the group of customers that thinks that it's the ultimate Porsche model is quite big.