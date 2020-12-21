If you're in the market for an expensive, high-end electric sedan, there is really only two choices, the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan. While they're similar in some ways, Autotrader Canada initially decided not to compare these two cars because they don't really have that much in common. In terms of range, price, and luxury, these rivals are clearly in different leagues. However, it still makes sense to compare them.

Fast-forward to the present, and Autotrader Canada has changed its mind. While the Model S and Taycan may be very different in many important ways, there's a really good chance people are cross-shopping them. Why? Because nothing else on the market today really compares to either of these high-performance EVs. Not to mention the fact that they both have four doors, roomy seats, and the latest tech features.

Chances are, most people dropping over $100,000 for a Porsche Taycan are long-time Porsche fans through and through. However, some buyers could be happy Tesla owners adding another impressive EV to their garage, or even frustrated Tesla owners making the switch. Similarly, most Model S owners are likely big Tesla fans who've been supporting the company for years.

The biggest discrepancies between the Model S and Taycan are range and price. While the Model S starts at $69,420, the Taycan starts at just over $100,000. According to the EPA, the Model S has a maximum range of over 400 miles. The Taycan is rated at about 200 miles.

However, with that said, we know the Taycan can travel much further than its EPA-estimated range. We also know that many Model S owners may go all out and splurge for the top-of-the-line Performance model with all the boxes checked, which puts the car at a whopping $106,490.

Check out the video to see exactly how these electric sedans compare in many other areas. Also, if you'd rather read about these cars, follow the source link below to see Autotrader's full written article comparing the Porsche and Tesla. Then, head on down to our comment section to leave us your takeaways.