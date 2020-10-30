Volkswagen is making a big fuss about how the ID.3 is its third groundbreaking car after the Beetle and the Golf. The German automaker is really trying to highlight its importance as a milestone model, which is why it’s a bit odd that it’s not going to be sold outside Europe (its absence is particularly noteworthy in the United States where VW is only offering the ID.4 crossover, contradicting itself about which model is more important).

So what are Europeans being treated to that Americans aren't? Well, people who have tried out the ID.3 have found it a mixed bag - a lot of potential and good ideas marred by some recurring issues that we hear mentioned in most in-depth reviews.

This review by What Car? highlights the ID.3’s many qualities and an equal number of its shortcomings. For instance, there is no denying just how much knee, head, leg and shoulder room it has inside, or that the car is comfortable to travel in. It also has decent performance and range and its price point is not excessive.

It is by no means perfect, though, as the reviewer points out the front seats that are lacking in lateral support, the fiddly touch-sensitive controls for the climate and the audio volume. He even says that while on the face of it everything is new, fresh and technologically advanced, the ID.3’s interior represents a step back in terms of usability compared to a more traditional interior that has physical controls.

Furthermore, this is by no means the first review to highlight the ID.3’s software issues, in this case reflected in the awkward to use and slightly laggy infotainment screen. The ID.3 has the potential to be a great, game-changing electric car, but it’s currently a few software updates away from achieving that status.