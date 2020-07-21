While all other reviewers were busy seeing how the Polestar 2 stacked up against rivals from Tesla, the guys over at Automann-TV just wanted to see how fast it was. Both from a standstill all the way up to top speed, as well as from 100 to 200 km/h (62 to 124 mph).

What they found was that the 2 had no problem matching its manufacturer claimed sprint time; with one passenger and some extra weight on-board, it still manage to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.8 seconds, so with just the driver, it may even dip one tenth below what the manufacturer claims.

Sprinting from naught all the way to 200 km/h (124 mph) took 18.4 seconds (its top speed is 205 km/h or 127.4 mph) and they also measured how long it took to accelerate from 100 km/h to 200 km/h. This was achieved in 13.5 seconds, which as the video’s host points out, is about as fast as Volkswagen Golf R, or around 2 seconds slower than a Tesla Model 3 Performance.

So the Polestar 2 is not the fastest EV out there, but with 408 horsepower it still manages to get out of its own way. Those who have reviewed the car deem it highly likable and a model you should definitely consider when shopping for an electric car in its size and price brackets.