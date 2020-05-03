No Tesla Model S or Model X owner is going to buy the Model 3, right? That's what some people thought before the entry-level Tesla arrived. Sure, many Model 3 buyers weren't Tesla owners in the first place, but many were Model S or X owners buying another Tesla.

On the flip side, there are definitely some long-time Tesla owners that never bought a Model 3. Perhaps they weren't ready for another car yet? Maybe they were waiting for the Model Y?

There's really no way to know for sure, but what we do know is that many Tesla owners are loyal to the brand. Chances are, they're going to buy another Tesla. If you currently own a Model S and appreciate the space, a Model 3 may not be for you. A Model X may be a bit too pricey. This is precisely where the Model Y fits in.

Tesla Model Y owner and YouTube influencer Ryan Shaw provides us with an in-depth comparison of the Model S and Model Y. Not only does he go into detail via the video coverage above, but he also lays it all out for us in written form below.

Check it out and let us know if you own a Model S. Do you have plans to buy a Model Y? Share your thoughts and experiences with us in the comment section below.

Video Description via Ryan Shaw on YouTube: