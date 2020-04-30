The Tesla Model Y is arguably in a class of its own when it comes to long-range premium all-electric crossovers. However, the electric SUV market has grown in the recent past. There are a few non-luxury electric crossovers available, such as the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV. On the luxury side, choices include the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron. Fortunately, more rivals are on the way from automakers like Volvo and Ford.

YouTuber Cleanerwatt has chosen several vehicles to compare to Tesla's options. Oftentimes, these are gas-powered rivals, since there aren't many reasonable EV-to-EV comparisons to make at this point, though some people will argue that any gas-to-EV comparison is unreasonable as well. He's compared the Model Y to the Toyota RAV4, Lexus RX Hybrid, BMW X3 Hybrid, and Hyundai Kona Electric.

In this recent video, Cleanerwatt compares the Model Y to the Audi e-tron. The crossovers are similar in size inside and out, though the Model Y has more cargo capacity. The Model Y also tops the e-tron in performance, efficiency, range, charging speed, and warranty coverage. The e-tron has a starting price that's $20,000 higher, but you're paying for the incredible level of luxury that comes with Audi ownership.

Check out the video for all the nice charts and details. Then, let us know how you think these two electric crossovers compare, as well as why you'd buy one over the other.

Video Description via Cleanerwatt on YouTube: