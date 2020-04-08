Now that the Tesla Model Y is finding itself into the hands of customers, we're getting to see a lot of good reviews and comparison content posted on YouTube. Such is the case for this video, made by Jeremy Halbert. In this video, Halbert has his new Model Y parked next to his Model 3 and compares various aspects of the two.

While it's not a complete side by side comparison review, we do get to see the roof tint differences, how big of a bicycle he can fit in the Model Y rear cargo area, a good detailed explanation of the roof rack differences in the two vehicles and some more info.

A birdseye view of a Tesla Model 3 parked next to a Model Y

Halbert even lists some key points in the video for those that want to jump forward to a specific event:

0:31 - Roof Rack Compatibility

2:02 - Roof Tint Differences

3:12 - Fitting bikes in without removing the front tire

6:38 - How kids fit in the back

7:44 - How I fit in the back

8:42 - Window tinting differences

9:12 - Rear window size differences

9:43 - Official Tesla Floor Liner size compatibility

