We check out the roof rack, roof tint, whether bikes fit in and more.

Now that the Tesla Model Y is finding itself into the hands of customers, we're getting to see a lot of good reviews and comparison content posted on YouTube. Such is the case for this video, made by Jeremy Halbert. In this video, Halbert has his new Model Y parked next to his Model 3 and compares various aspects of the two. 

While it's not a complete side by side comparison review, we do get to see the roof tint differences, how big of a bicycle he can fit in the Model Y rear cargo area, a good detailed explanation of the roof rack differences in the two vehicles and some more info. 

Model 3 Model Y
A birdseye view of a Tesla Model 3 parked next to a Model Y

Halbert even lists some key points in the video for those that want to jump forward to a specific event:

  • 0:31 - Roof Rack Compatibility
  • 2:02 - Roof Tint Differences
  • 3:12 - Fitting bikes in without removing the front tire
  • 6:38 - How kids fit in the back
  • 7:44 - How I fit in the back
  • 8:42 - Window tinting differences
  • 9:12 - Rear window size differences
  • 9:43 - Official Tesla Floor Liner size compatibility

So check out the video and let us know what you think in the comments section below. 

