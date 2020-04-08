We check out the roof rack, roof tint, whether bikes fit in and more.
Now that the Tesla Model Y is finding itself into the hands of customers, we're getting to see a lot of good reviews and comparison content posted on YouTube. Such is the case for this video, made by Jeremy Halbert. In this video, Halbert has his new Model Y parked next to his Model 3 and compares various aspects of the two.
While it's not a complete side by side comparison review, we do get to see the roof tint differences, how big of a bicycle he can fit in the Model Y rear cargo area, a good detailed explanation of the roof rack differences in the two vehicles and some more info.
Halbert even lists some key points in the video for those that want to jump forward to a specific event:
- 0:31 - Roof Rack Compatibility
- 2:02 - Roof Tint Differences
- 3:12 - Fitting bikes in without removing the front tire
- 6:38 - How kids fit in the back
- 7:44 - How I fit in the back
- 8:42 - Window tinting differences
- 9:12 - Rear window size differences
- 9:43 - Official Tesla Floor Liner size compatibility
So check out the video and let us know what you think in the comments section below.