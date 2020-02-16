JayEmm is a former film cameraman who loves cars. He runs a YouTube channel with the purpose of test driving a variety of cars and sharing his experiences and opinions with his audience. Lately, every time JayEmm test drives a car, people comment on his YouTube videos telling him how much they love the Tesla Model 3 Performance.

It comes as no surprise that JayEmm decided it was time to get behind the wheel of a Tesla and see what all the buzz is about.

If you have never been behind the wheel of a Tesla, you can really only rely on other people's opinions. While the Model 3 is hugely popular and it seems most Tesla owners love their cars, there are also a lot of reports about problems and issues surrounding the automaker, its cars, build quality, service, etc.

With that said, it's just plain hard to trust the opinion of others. JayEmm understands the importance of seeing the car himself and taking it for a test drive. Check out his video review and then leave us a comment below.

Video Description via JayEmm on Cars on YouTube: