After 2 years behind the wheel of the Tesla Model X electric SUV, how's the car holding up and is it still a joy to drive?

Long-term reviews of cars are always the most useful. These types of reviews provide loads of real-world insight into what it's like to live with a particular car for a long length of time.

Unlike your typical car magazine review, which is usually limited to around 7 days behind the wheel, this Model X review provides us with 2 years of insight.

Often times, owners simply gush about their cars in reviews like this, but that's not the case here. This particular review covers it all, from the good to the bad and everything in between.

Unlike with the Model 3, there aren't a whole lot of in-depth Model X reviews, so this one here is a gem in that regard. Sit back and watch it if the Model X is on your might-buy list.

Video description via Black Tesla on YouTube: