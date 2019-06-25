The launch of Tesla Model 3 Performance will never get boring.

One of the latest Tesla Model 3 Performance tests performed by Bjørn Nyland on the unrestricted German highway concerns acceleration and top speed.

By pushing the pedal to the metal, the car is able to accelerate 0-96 km/h (60 mph) in 3.3 seconds, reaching a top speed of 262 km/h (163 mph) after 44.2 seconds.

Tesla Model 3 Performance:

  • 0-96 km/h (60 mph): 3.3 seconds
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 3.5 seconds
  • 0-160 km/h (100 mph): 8.2 seconds
  • 0-200 km/h (125 mph): 14.1 seconds
  • 0-250 km/h (155 mph): 31.3 seconds
  • 0-262 km/h (163 mph): 44.2 seconds

Tesla Model 3

The top of the line Model 3 is one of the quickest cars on the road, regardless of powertrain. For us, it's always amazing that with electric cars you can combine superb acceleration 0-100 km/h with a high top speed (maybe not the highest, but higher than needed).

Even quicker results were noted with the Tesla Model S P100DL:

  • 0-96 km/h (60 mph): 2.9 seconds
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 3.0 seconds
  • 0-160 km/h (100 mph): 6.8 seconds
  • 0-200 km/h (125 mph): 11.2 seconds
  • 0-250 km/h (155 mph): 24.5 seconds

...and Tesla Model X P90DL:

  • 0-96 km/h (60 mph): 3.3 seconds
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 3.4 seconds
  • 0-160 km/h (100 mph): 7.6 seconds
  • 0-200 km/h (125 mph): 11.9 seconds
  • 0-250 km/h (155 mph): 26.0 seconds