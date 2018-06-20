Is One-Pedal Driving Possible In A Jaguar I-Pace?

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Cariousity? Hmm … apparently it’s not a typo.

YouTuber Miles Brannon (MilesPrHr) produces a variety of different types of car reviews, including first drives, track drives, wheel reports, etc. He refers to this particular variant — in which he works to answer an intriguing question about a vehicle — “Cariosity.” This latest, curious car-related question ponders one-pedal driving (regenerative braking) in the all-new 2019 Jaguar I-Pace.

First of all, we’d like to say that we appreciate Miles diving into the interface menus and showing people how to change regen settings. While we fell in love with the I-Pace during our trip to Portugal, we were honest to say that we had to stop the car to track down such settings in the overwhelming barrage of menus. Remember, however, that once you own the car for a short while, you’ll get it all figured out.

The I-Pace has a High and Low setting for regenerative braking — and as a related aside — it also allows you to turn Vehicle Creep On or Off. The short of it here is that the I-Pace can be driven with one pedal as long as you have the regen setting on High. This setting is actually aggressive enough that the car will slow down very soon and almost stop before you may want it to, but this is really just a matter of timing out your execution, which Miles reveals.

As you get to the point that you are almost at a complete stop, there’s still a bit of roll, which can cause you to want to tap the friction brake lightly. It seems this is only something that would impact a non-EV driver or someone that is just getting acquainted with the system, since they may not yet trust the regen. But, Miles proves if you let the car do its thing, it will completely stop the car.

Check out the video to see this in greater detail. Please provide us with any insight in the comment section below.

Video Description via MilesPrHr on YouTube:

Can You Drive The Jaguar I-Pace With Only One Pedal?

The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace is the first electric vehicle from the British automaker. It uses a 90 kWh battery and two electric motors to produce 394hp and hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. It has a range of 234 miles.

That’s all fine and good, but in this video Miles Branman just wants to see if the I-Pace can be driven with one pedal while using the car’s braking regeneration. Let’s see if it’s possible…

We’ve also included Miles’ Jaguar I-Pace Walkaround video below:

