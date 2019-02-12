FEB 12 2019 BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), the 2019 Nissan LEAF is a value king.

The Nissan LEAF (2019 model with 40-kWh battery pack) claimed the top spot among electric vehicles in KBB’s 2019 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. The publication announced this year’s award winners just last week at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. It came as no surprise that the Nissan took home the honor, as this marks the second consecutive year the LEAF has been crowned top dog by KBB. Its estimated five-year cost to own comes in at $35,321.

Kelley Blue Book is impressed with the LEAF’s all-electric configuration, instant acceleration, and long list of up-to-date technology features. The 2019 LEAF includes Bluetooth, satellite radio, a 5-inch infotainment display, and automatic emergency braking as standard. You can upgrade for extras like a 7-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HD Radio, navigation, voice recognition, Bose premium audio, and Nissan’s ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous technology. According to The NewsWheel, KBB shared:

With its long range, on-board fast-charging system and extensive dealer network, Nissan’s 2019 Leaf EV may entice doubters to try an EV for the first time. What they will discover is instantaneous power delivery from the motor. The Leaf is snappy right off the line and has excellent mid-range passing power. Running with a 147-horsepower motor that slathers a healthy 236 lb-ft of accelerative torque to the front wheels, the Nissan LEAF is now capable of turning in 150 miles of range on a single charge. If you have access to a Quick Charging point, you can get 80 percent of that charge done in just 40 minutes. We’d recommend installing a 240-volt charging unit at home to get the charge done overnight.

Coming in second place was the 2019 Kia Soul EV ($35,767), followed by the 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV ($38,156) in the three spot.

Source: Nissan, Kelley Blue Book, The NewsWheel