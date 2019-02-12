  1. Home
  3. 2019 Nissan LEAF Awarded As KBB’s Best EV In 5-Year Ownership Costs

FEB 12 2019 BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 31

According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), the 2019 Nissan LEAF is a value king.

The Nissan LEAF (2019 model with 40-kWh battery pack) claimed the top spot among electric vehicles in KBB’s 2019 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. The publication announced this year’s award winners just last week at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. It came as no surprise that the Nissan took home the honor, as this marks the second consecutive year the LEAF has been crowned top dog by KBB. Its estimated five-year cost to own comes in at $35,321.

Kelley Blue Book is impressed with the LEAF’s all-electric configuration, instant acceleration, and long list of up-to-date technology features. The 2019 LEAF includes Bluetooth, satellite radio, a 5-inch infotainment display, and automatic emergency braking as standard. You can upgrade for extras like a 7-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HD Radio, navigation, voice recognition, Bose premium audio, and Nissan’s ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous technology. According to The NewsWheel, KBB shared:

With its long range, on-board fast-charging system and extensive dealer network, Nissan’s 2019 Leaf EV may entice doubters to try an EV for the first time. What they will discover is instantaneous power delivery from the motor. The Leaf is snappy right off the line and has excellent mid-range passing power.

Running with a 147-horsepower motor that slathers a healthy 236 lb-ft of accelerative torque to the front wheels, the Nissan LEAF is now capable of turning in 150 miles of range on a single charge. If you have access to a Quick Charging point, you can get 80 percent of that charge done in just 40 minutes. We’d recommend installing a 240-volt charging unit at home to get the charge done overnight.

Coming in second place was the 2019 Kia Soul EV ($35,767), followed by the 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV ($38,156) in the three spot.

Source: Nissan, Kelley Blue BookThe NewsWheel

31 Comments on "2019 Nissan LEAF Awarded As KBB’s Best EV In 5-Year Ownership Costs"

BoltEV (was SparkEV)

I thought New Leaf comes with 210 HP motor, not 147 HP?

1 day ago
1 day ago
Warren

They are talking about the 40 kWh Leaf.

1 day ago
1 day ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

Thanks. I guess I keep hoping for better Leaf, forgot that not all have at least one redeeming feature (210 HP)

1 day ago
1 day ago
Steven Loveday

The Plus does. But the standard 2019 model has the same 40-kWh battery pack as the 2018 LEAF. I added clarification in the article. Thank you.

1 day ago
1 day ago
Taylor Marks

They simply stuck price tags on the vehicles without a single mention of how they arrived at them. Very disappointing.

1 day ago
1 day ago
Kenneth Bokor
Not disappointing Taylor Marks. You can find pricing online in 30 seconds if you need to! The 2.0 Leaf is a great overall value-based BEV for most consumers and I’m glad that KBB has pointed this out – again. It’s not saying it’s the best BEV, sexiest BEV, longest-range BEV, etc. – so before people start ranting about the Model 3 or others, look at the context of this award. It’s about a 5-Year overall TCO – Total Cost of Ownership – proposition. With the 40kWh’s good entry price points, lower operating and maintenance costs, it’s a great BEV for many situations. I can tell you that with almost 1-Year of 2018 40kWh Leaf ownership (my 1-year is coming up in May), to date it’s cost me about $500 CAD to drive 17,000kms (including some fast charging sessions) and $0 – nada – in maintenance costs. Being as my Leaf was about $10,000 CAD cheaper than the least expensive Model 3 that I would have been able to purchase back in May of 2018, my TCO so far is low. Everyone’s opinion and use case will vary on this, however again it’s good to keep all things in perspective. With… Read more »
1 day ago
1 day ago
Djoni

Kenneth, what about heating confort, as I think you are from Québec or cold climate region?
I also find Leaf a very compelling proposition and a very money wise choice for a pratical EV now, but that wasn’t exactly the case in 2012 from range or heat point of view.

1 day ago
1 day ago
Dudamus

We have 4 LEAFs, the 2012 model we got in November 2011 doesn’t heat very well. I got an electric blanket for it. The other cars have great heat. I should have taken it back when it was under warranty to get the PTC heater fixed.

1 day ago
1 day ago
LEAFER

I can second Kenneth’s observations. Our 2018 LEAF’s 10K mile TCO is just the lease payment and insurance. Zero maintenance costs, zero warranty issues and zero charging costs thanks to the No Charge to Charge card that comes with the car.

1 day ago
1 day ago
Lou Grinzo

Same here. My ’19 Leaf SV turns 1 in late March, and it’s been a terrific and very economical car so far.

1 day ago
1 day ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

If you’re using free charging, you are spending more money than any gasser since you’re wasting time at “free charger”. Only way to save money with “free” is if your life is worthless.

1 day ago
1 day ago
Dudamus

Couple of free donuts, 15 minutes on facebook. free restroom break, or the internet, whats your problem?

1 day ago
1 day ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

You’re proving my point. I’d rather use restroom and internet in comfort of my own home and do other things as I please than wasting time at some filthy gas station bathroom. But if your life is worthless, you’d be perfectly fine wasting it.

1 day ago
1 day ago
Dudamus

See there you go again, whats your problem, why such a terrible attitude about everything.

22 hours ago
22 hours ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

Reality is not “terrible attitude”. I call out crap when I see it, and it just so happens that Leaf is crap and free charging on Leaf is even bigger crap due to overheated battery even in -9C ambient temperature.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Kenneth bokor

BoltEV what an idiotic thing to say! All you do is scourge forums and websites to throw crap on the Leaf and people who like the car. Shameful you are. I’ve learned to just ignore everything you write but others may not have.

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Mark.ca

Same for my eGolf! Zero maintenance.
What is the big deal? Almost all evs are like this.

1 day ago
1 day ago
Alex

The e-golf is more expensive. And it’s not true that EVs are almost zero maintenance. They’ve the potential to be a chunk less expensive but they’ve doors, windows, brakes, fluids, filters, tires, they have accidents, … And they’ve a big expensive battery that when fails out of warranty, it’s doom… Probably a broken ICE will disgrace a car too…
Anyway, I’m not against EVs, but we must be rigorous about both worlds.

1 day ago
1 day ago
Mark.ca

Dude, wake up….this is a 5 year study…your gasser may blow through a transmission and a few other expensive crap but most evs will really have nothing to show for in the expense column.

21 hours ago
21 hours ago
Dudamus

Not all EVs are trouble free. There are several on the lemon list of cars to avoid. I hope they will get it worked out.

22 hours ago
22 hours ago
Kenneth bokor

Yes Mark most EVs are the same. This article just breaks down various costs to get what KBB feels is a model with the current lowest TCO.

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Texas Leaf

I also wonder how they arrived at those numbers. Including all the financing, taxes, incentives, etc. my total out of pocket for my 2018 Leaf SL with ProPilot, if I buy it out at the end of the lease, will only be about $27,000. But that does not include maintenance, charging costs or insurance.

1 day ago
1 day ago
Kenneth Bokor
Well, according to KBB’s website: “Buying the right car that retains the most value more often than not is the best move. This is where Kelley Blue Book’s 5-Year Cost to Own Awards are useful guides in making an informed decision. In developing the data that drives our 5-Year Cost to Own projections, Kelley Blue Book analysts calculate projected resale values, insurance and state fees, estimate the costs for fuel, maintenance and repairs and take into consideration the vehicle’s acquisition cost as determined by KBB’s Fair Purchase Price. This data evaluates these costs down to the model level and take into consideration new vehicle sales figures. More popular trims are given more weight to give a clearer picture of what buyers can expect in return when it comes to ownership costs.” So the $35K seems like a valid number to me. I’m not leasing and my purchase price was just under $35K Canadian (with at that time the Provincial incentive given) for my SL Leaf. Factoring in lower insurance costs, low maintenance and “fuel” costs and estimated resale values at 5-years (probably 20,000kms per year mileage which would be close to average), I can calculate on my own vehicle a… Read more »
1 day ago
1 day ago
Dudamus

Except for a cracked windshield our LEAFs have cost nothing to operate in 150,000 miles except a couple sets of tires and some washer fluid. I’ve never owned cars before that didn’t require oil changes, brake pads, timing belts, etc. My 2012 has a limited range but so is my commute, great car. very economical, I wish people would take better care of the cars and make sure the car range suits their needs before purchasing. Everyone needs and EV with twice the range of their daily commute.

1 day ago
1 day ago
Mark

I have a 2012 and it is a good car. I only put tires on it .

18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Dudamus

In over 7 years and 4 LEAFs now our total cost of ownership including charging is about $312 for a new windshield and 8 bottles of washer fluid and a couple sets of tires. Exceptional vehicles. For comparisons I checked on the price of a Tesla windshield, it was thousands of dollars and a single model 3 tire is $350 at discount via mail order and that doesn’t even include mounting or balancing. The model 3 wheels have a tread wear of 300 rating so they only last about 20,000 miles. If you want a performance car get a Tesla, if you want an economical family car check out the LEAF. we need to try to get everyone in an EV as soon as possible. If you take care of your EV batteries they will last a long long time.

1 day ago
1 day ago
David Cary

Funny my model S tires were less than $200 and lasted about 40k. Leaf tires were $120 and lasted 30k. It was a wash.
I don’t care how well you take care of a Leafs battery, it isn’t going to last a long long time. We are down 2 bars at 6 years and 60k miles so not bad but the S is doing much better. And I could survive down to 60% pretty easily.

1 day ago
1 day ago
Dudamus

That is funny, why would you put cheap Tires on a Performance car? I checked o the Model 3 replacement tires from tire rack are very expensive and they have a 300 wear rating. It was about $1,400 and I’m not sure if that included shipping. It sounds like your LEAF battery is doing very well compared to most 6 year old Teslas. The model S fires are almost 1 fire every week now? How much does that cost figure into your cost of ownership.

22 hours ago
22 hours ago
Dudamus

Have you actually driven your Tesla from full charge to say 20%. Many Tesla owners are saying the GOM is BS and Tesla is trying to hide battery degradation behind fony GOM numbers. You might want to do that some time.

22 hours ago
22 hours ago
Dudamus
I can help you get more life out of your LEAF if you are interested. • Avoid constant 100% “Top Offs” and letting the car sit at 100% charge, especially in the heat. This can even harm or brick a very “Low Miles Vehicle”. This can apply to Lithium Ion (LION) hand tools as well if left in your car in the heat. • Avoid deep discharges below 20%, recharge as soon as possible above 20% charge capacity. • Operate your vehicle in the 20-80% LION “Sweet Spot” for most daily use, charge to 100% immediately prior to travels out of town or for extra travels and errands. • Which brings us to: When not used for extended periods (weeks or months), store your car (or LION lawn tool and hand tool batteries) near 50% to 60% charge. This is considered “Charge Neutral” for the maximum “Shelf Life”. • If Actively Cooled Batteries, leave your vehicle plugged in during ambient temperatures above 96F to 113F or temperature below 32F. Many active battery cooling and heating systems only operate from grid power connections. • If Actively Cooled periodically check the coolant levels and be sure to have the cooling system maintained… Read more »
22 hours ago
22 hours ago
Dudamus

MY LEAF has 79,000 miles and I live i a hot climate and I have 12 bars. I suspect my LEAF battery will last a lifetime since I’m getting up there. Regardless of which EV you own be sure to take care of your batteries.

22 hours ago
22 hours ago