2019 Nissan LEAF Awarded As KBB’s Best EV In 5-Year Ownership Costs
FEB 12 2019 BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 31
According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), the 2019 Nissan LEAF is a value king.
The Nissan LEAF (2019 model with 40-kWh battery pack) claimed the top spot among electric vehicles in KBB’s 2019 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. The publication announced this year’s award winners just last week at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. It came as no surprise that the Nissan took home the honor, as this marks the second consecutive year the LEAF has been crowned top dog by KBB. Its estimated five-year cost to own comes in at $35,321.
Kelley Blue Book is impressed with the LEAF’s all-electric configuration, instant acceleration, and long list of up-to-date technology features. The 2019 LEAF includes Bluetooth, satellite radio, a 5-inch infotainment display, and automatic emergency braking as standard. You can upgrade for extras like a 7-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HD Radio, navigation, voice recognition, Bose premium audio, and Nissan’s ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous technology. According to The NewsWheel, KBB shared:
With its long range, on-board fast-charging system and extensive dealer network, Nissan’s 2019 Leaf EV may entice doubters to try an EV for the first time. What they will discover is instantaneous power delivery from the motor. The Leaf is snappy right off the line and has excellent mid-range passing power.
Running with a 147-horsepower motor that slathers a healthy 236 lb-ft of accelerative torque to the front wheels, the Nissan LEAF is now capable of turning in 150 miles of range on a single charge. If you have access to a Quick Charging point, you can get 80 percent of that charge done in just 40 minutes. We’d recommend installing a 240-volt charging unit at home to get the charge done overnight.
Coming in second place was the 2019 Kia Soul EV ($35,767), followed by the 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV ($38,156) in the three spot.
Source: Nissan, Kelley Blue Book, The NewsWheel
31 Comments on "2019 Nissan LEAF Awarded As KBB’s Best EV In 5-Year Ownership Costs"
I thought New Leaf comes with 210 HP motor, not 147 HP?
They are talking about the 40 kWh Leaf.
Thanks. I guess I keep hoping for better Leaf, forgot that not all have at least one redeeming feature (210 HP)
The Plus does. But the standard 2019 model has the same 40-kWh battery pack as the 2018 LEAF. I added clarification in the article. Thank you.
They simply stuck price tags on the vehicles without a single mention of how they arrived at them. Very disappointing.
Kenneth, what about heating confort, as I think you are from Québec or cold climate region?
I also find Leaf a very compelling proposition and a very money wise choice for a pratical EV now, but that wasn’t exactly the case in 2012 from range or heat point of view.
We have 4 LEAFs, the 2012 model we got in November 2011 doesn’t heat very well. I got an electric blanket for it. The other cars have great heat. I should have taken it back when it was under warranty to get the PTC heater fixed.
I can second Kenneth’s observations. Our 2018 LEAF’s 10K mile TCO is just the lease payment and insurance. Zero maintenance costs, zero warranty issues and zero charging costs thanks to the No Charge to Charge card that comes with the car.
Same here. My ’19 Leaf SV turns 1 in late March, and it’s been a terrific and very economical car so far.
If you’re using free charging, you are spending more money than any gasser since you’re wasting time at “free charger”. Only way to save money with “free” is if your life is worthless.
Couple of free donuts, 15 minutes on facebook. free restroom break, or the internet, whats your problem?
You’re proving my point. I’d rather use restroom and internet in comfort of my own home and do other things as I please than wasting time at some filthy gas station bathroom. But if your life is worthless, you’d be perfectly fine wasting it.
See there you go again, whats your problem, why such a terrible attitude about everything.
Reality is not “terrible attitude”. I call out crap when I see it, and it just so happens that Leaf is crap and free charging on Leaf is even bigger crap due to overheated battery even in -9C ambient temperature.
BoltEV what an idiotic thing to say! All you do is scourge forums and websites to throw crap on the Leaf and people who like the car. Shameful you are. I’ve learned to just ignore everything you write but others may not have.
Same for my eGolf! Zero maintenance.
What is the big deal? Almost all evs are like this.
The e-golf is more expensive. And it’s not true that EVs are almost zero maintenance. They’ve the potential to be a chunk less expensive but they’ve doors, windows, brakes, fluids, filters, tires, they have accidents, … And they’ve a big expensive battery that when fails out of warranty, it’s doom… Probably a broken ICE will disgrace a car too…
Anyway, I’m not against EVs, but we must be rigorous about both worlds.
Dude, wake up….this is a 5 year study…your gasser may blow through a transmission and a few other expensive crap but most evs will really have nothing to show for in the expense column.
Not all EVs are trouble free. There are several on the lemon list of cars to avoid. I hope they will get it worked out.
Yes Mark most EVs are the same. This article just breaks down various costs to get what KBB feels is a model with the current lowest TCO.
I also wonder how they arrived at those numbers. Including all the financing, taxes, incentives, etc. my total out of pocket for my 2018 Leaf SL with ProPilot, if I buy it out at the end of the lease, will only be about $27,000. But that does not include maintenance, charging costs or insurance.
Except for a cracked windshield our LEAFs have cost nothing to operate in 150,000 miles except a couple sets of tires and some washer fluid. I’ve never owned cars before that didn’t require oil changes, brake pads, timing belts, etc. My 2012 has a limited range but so is my commute, great car. very economical, I wish people would take better care of the cars and make sure the car range suits their needs before purchasing. Everyone needs and EV with twice the range of their daily commute.
I have a 2012 and it is a good car. I only put tires on it .
In over 7 years and 4 LEAFs now our total cost of ownership including charging is about $312 for a new windshield and 8 bottles of washer fluid and a couple sets of tires. Exceptional vehicles. For comparisons I checked on the price of a Tesla windshield, it was thousands of dollars and a single model 3 tire is $350 at discount via mail order and that doesn’t even include mounting or balancing. The model 3 wheels have a tread wear of 300 rating so they only last about 20,000 miles. If you want a performance car get a Tesla, if you want an economical family car check out the LEAF. we need to try to get everyone in an EV as soon as possible. If you take care of your EV batteries they will last a long long time.
Funny my model S tires were less than $200 and lasted about 40k. Leaf tires were $120 and lasted 30k. It was a wash.
I don’t care how well you take care of a Leafs battery, it isn’t going to last a long long time. We are down 2 bars at 6 years and 60k miles so not bad but the S is doing much better. And I could survive down to 60% pretty easily.
That is funny, why would you put cheap Tires on a Performance car? I checked o the Model 3 replacement tires from tire rack are very expensive and they have a 300 wear rating. It was about $1,400 and I’m not sure if that included shipping. It sounds like your LEAF battery is doing very well compared to most 6 year old Teslas. The model S fires are almost 1 fire every week now? How much does that cost figure into your cost of ownership.
Have you actually driven your Tesla from full charge to say 20%. Many Tesla owners are saying the GOM is BS and Tesla is trying to hide battery degradation behind fony GOM numbers. You might want to do that some time.
MY LEAF has 79,000 miles and I live i a hot climate and I have 12 bars. I suspect my LEAF battery will last a lifetime since I’m getting up there. Regardless of which EV you own be sure to take care of your batteries.