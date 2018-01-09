Nissan Delivers LEAF Number 300,000
Nissan officially confirmed its 300,000th LEAF delivery.
Thanks to an early introduction, in December of 2010, the Nissan LEAF is still the best selling all-electric car in the world.
Sale of the 300,000th unit was announced on January 8, 2018, just over seven years since the first unit’s arrival.
More LEAFs were sold in U.S. – 114,827 than in any other country. Another ≈90,000 were sold in Japan. So for the rest of the world, (mostly in Europe) some 95,000 were sold.
Since October, in Japan, Nissan has been selling the next generation LEAF, which in the U.S. and Europe is scheduled for sales to begin in January and February respectively.
Nissan Executive Vice President Daniele Schillaci said:
“These numbers prove that the Nissan LEAF remains the most advanced car in the world, with the widest reach and the greatest availability. The new Nissan LEAF is the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility because it delivers an even more exciting drive and enhanced ownership experience and contributes to a better world. It will take Nissan’s EV leadership even further.”
“These numbers prove that the Nissan LEAF remains the most advanced car in the world”
Eh, no it doesn’t.
“and the greatest availability”
Ok, I’ll grant you the availability. LEAF is a good car but it sold well because it was heavily discounted (in the end). Hopefully the new one will be able to pick up the pace and run with it.
Right. Also they fail to mention that the 1st generation batteries sucked and probably harmed the ev revolution, more than helped it, but that’s just an opinion.
Hurt EV adoption versus not ever existing? Most consumers don’t even know that the Leaf exists. Battery life, range anxiety, “lithium mines”, coal fired electric plants, “battery disposal” and other propaganda based “excuses” are perpetuated by some backward, anti-EV bias. It did give them one additional talking point but I wouldn’t say that it tipped the scale for too many consumers, who really just wanted another excuse to love their ICE.
A sensible response.
While I was glad to hand back my LEAF at the end of the lease due to the battery degradation.
Having it for a few years hooked me on electric drive, and surprisingly my wife also. She loved the LEAF, even the styling (forgive her complete lack of auto design taste).
I can say my three top priorities after having the LEAF were active thermal management, better range, and reliable DC charging. I really wanted to get a Volt, but after testing car seats in it, I just couldn’t pull the trigger with the rear access.
Model 3 comes in the Tesla estimate window of Jan – Mar. Hoping it actually gets here before my August birthday 😉
The Market says it does not want massive range loss on the battery packs. Nissan has yet to listen and do what they should.
Good news: A report has it that Nissan will finally put a thermal management system into its 2019 ~64 kWh trim level Leaf. Unfortunately the 40 kWh trim level still won’t have one.
@Josh Bryant:
My story is the same for the Leaf and Model 3. But I suspect Tesla is really 6 months behind in production, and our number won’t come up until September (my birthday – heh) :).
However, I still have an eye on Leaf 2.0 and the Niro EV if it appears this year. I’m not a fan of the Model 3 user interface nor its price.
Congrats Nissan! You overestimated demand and have been milking this car for years last it’s prime, but best selling EV is still an incredible accomplishment. Will Nissan be the first non-Chinese vendor to hit one million BEVs?
No.
B.S. from a pe-troll misinforming again about the overwhelming demand for good EVs.
You have a short memory. Demand is Real but people are not so dumb.
There was no availability. Nissan was just the one chosen to calm the EV enthusiasts, the same way Toyota did to calm the anger from the EV1 Era.
Short range, not available for years, bad batteries, not very attractive, very high price, hidden/absent/discharged Leafs at the stealerships… : the same recipe that other ICE car makers are serving us.
Nissan killed the demand in the egg.
The Prius has sold more than five million.
But the Leaf is pure electric. .
The Prius is not an EV.
The Prius is a HEV: A Hybrid Electric Vehicle. It’s just not a plug-in EV, other than the Prius Prime model.
16,000 a year in the U.S. is no feat for a company with 30 times the building power of little Tesla.
Does it always have to be Tesla vs ____ ? I’m glad that Nissan has made a big contribution to the growth of EV’s.
Well said! Nissan deserves kudos for not only putting the Leaf into production, but also building auto assembly plants and battery factories in Tennessee and the UK to satisfy international demand for the car.
It’s too bad that Nissan has failed to update the car’s EV tech, and apparently now aims only at the bottom end of the first-world BEV market. But Nissan certainly does deserve credit for making a real effort, with serious investment of money, in the Leaf’s early years.
Unfortunately, going forward, it looks like Nissan will remain a distant follower rather than one of the leaders in the EV revolution.
Not a leader like Tesla but not a distant follower. A liquid battery cooling system is a great feature to have, but personally without it (eGolf) I lost 9% after 47k miles. That’s with daily 100% to 10% discharges plus DCFC every weekend. For me the lack of a liquid battery cooling system is a non issue.
My point is that Nissan, Tesla, and Chevy all have their different strategies and markets. It’s good to have different options and at different price points.
“More LEAFs were sold in U.S. – 114,827 than in any other country.”
It should be LEASED, not sold.
I wonder what % of the original 2011/2012/2013 LEAF are still in the hand of original owner.
My bet is less than 5%.
Why is the distinction between leased and financed vehicles so important? When the lease term ends, if the car is returned to the dealership, it gets sold as a 2nd-hand car. It remains in the country. It continues to be driven.
It doesn’t always remain in the country, many of the second hand Leafs sold in Eastern Europe for example are from the US.
Because much of the lease are subsidized with various incentives that effectively make it a free car. Free car doesn’t reflect the true demand.
I want to see the true demand for a well engineered EV. LEAF isn’t well engineered. Lack of liquid cooling is one of the reason and the other reason was the poor IIHS small overlap crash result.
“I want to see the true demand for a well engineered EV.”
You’ll get your wish when the Federal subsidies expire for Nissan, Tesla, and GM.
Ouch, the truth is but a blunt instrument!
I hope your wrong, but my suspicion and instinct tells me otherwise.
All auto makers count leases as sales — and that includes GM, Mr. GM Fanboy.
It’s bad enough when the EV haters try to claim that sales of EVs “don’t count” for one excuse after another. We EV advocate should not copy their disingenuous tactics.
And realistically, why should leases not be counted as sales? Just because some bank or financial institution is the actual buyer, and not the lessee, that doesn’t mean the company isn’t selling the car. It is a sale — even if it’s only to the company’s own financial division.
A sale is a sale is a sale. Let us please stop trying to claim otherwise!
Congrats, that’s a lot of cars for such a garbage product.
Thank you.
Please don’t litter InsideEVs forums with garbage comments.
Leaf litter is not “garbage”, it is recycling!
It is much like your mulch, that you seem to spread, EVer so EVenly, around here on IEVs.
“…the Nissan LEAF remains the most advanced car in the world…”
BWA HA HA HA HA HA HA!
😆 😆 😆
Wait… was he actually serious?!?!
If he was serious, then he needs to finish the sentence:
“…in the category of BEVs which lack a thermal management system.”
Will the 400,000th Nissan Leaf be sold in 2018?
I would bet that the 400,000th Leaf, will be sold in the same 12 month window, as the 400,000th Tesla Model 3.
Once the Model 3 surpasses the Leaf in sales, in the last half of 2019/ first half of 2020, things should start to get really competitive in this particular Global “most EV model sold” segment.
China’s cars with batteries, not included!
these are pure EVs
And the Model 3 could easily sell that much in a year…