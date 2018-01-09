Nissan Delivers LEAF Number 300,000

23 hours ago by Mark Kane

Nissan officially confirmed its 300,000th LEAF delivery.

Thanks to an early introduction, in December of 2010, the Nissan LEAF is still the best selling all-electric car in the world.

Sale of the 300,000th unit was announced on January 8, 2018, just over seven years since the first unit’s arrival.

More LEAFs were sold in U.S. – 114,827 than in any other country. Another ≈90,000 were sold in Japan. So for the rest of the world, (mostly in Europe) some 95,000 were sold.

Since October, in Japan, Nissan has been selling the next generation LEAF, which in the U.S. and Europe is scheduled for sales to begin in January and February respectively.

Nissan Executive Vice President Daniele Schillaci said: